To The Members of

STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LIMITED CIN: L36910GJ2011PLC065141

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone IND AS financial statements of STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to Standalone IND AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone IND AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on standalone IND AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key Audit Matter How was the matters addressed in our Audit Accounts of Intangible assets under development as per IND AS-38 are same since more than three financial years. Our audit procedures with regard to Intangible assets under development as per management representation, information provided to us and rely on the same details, Intangible assets under development to testing phase and due to market and economical condition since more than three financial years assets yet not materialize as per expectation and as per business model. Management have plan in Financial Year 2024-2025 if assets not give future economic benefits as per business model will be look as a disposal of the assets otherwise full amount of assets expense out in Profit and Loss Account that treatment as per IND AS-38.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the financial highlights, management discussion and analysis report, Company information, Notice of AGM and Directors Report including corporate governance report but does not include Standalone IND AS financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The financial highlights, management discussion and analysis report, Company information, Notice of AGM and Directors Report including corporate governance report is expected to be made available to us after that date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on standalone IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of Standalone IND AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Second Amendment Rules, 2019. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing Standalone IND AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerned, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether Standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Groups ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone

Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Standalone IND AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central

Government of India, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure-A" attached hereto our comments on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure-B".213

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) & (b) above contain any material misstatement.

d. Proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from

1ST April, 2023 However Based on our examination, which included test checks the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account wherein the accounting software have the audit trail (edit log) feature enabled throughout the year.

As per our report of even date For KANSARIWALA & CHEVLI, Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 123689W CA HARIVADAN B. KANSARIWALA Partner Place: Surat Mem. No.: 032429 Date: 30/05/2024 UDIN: 24032429BKBFLS8055

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LIMITED of even date for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. In respect of its Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment property. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per our verification of records of company and books of accounts of company, all immovable property documents in the name of company, hence other details in tabular formats in relation to title of documents held in the name of other person, is not required to be given.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that there has not been any proceeding against the company or no proceeding pending in relation to holding of Benami property by the company. Hence, no disclosure is required in the financial statements in relation to same.

2. In respect of its inventories:

(a) The company has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and based on the information and explanation given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit of 13.30 Crore rupees during the year from The South Indian Bank Limited on the basis of security of Fixed Deposits held with the bank .

3.

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year and the outstanding balance of loans as at March 31st, 2024, is given below: (Rs in Hundred)

Particulars Amount of Loan Given (in Rs.) Balance as on 31.03.2024 (in Rs.) The Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited - 7,74,373.80 M/s Trimurti Developers 25,000.00 25,000.00 Vituous Cot Fab LLP - 1,20,000.00 M/s Rushil International, Partnership Firm - 847.60

(b) In our opinion the terms and conditions of the loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans to M/s TRIMURTI DEVELOPERS with specified terms and period of repayment.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) As per information and explanations provided to us and as per our examination, we report that there are no loans which have fallen due during the year and have been renewed or extended or fresh loans are granted to settle the overdue of the existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to promoters, related parties as defined under 2(76) of Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable. 4. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans directly or indirectly to directors covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not given guarantee or has provided security in connection with loan, to any person or other body corporate as covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

c) Company has acquired compulsory convertible preference shares of Invidata Private Limited.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable.

6. The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a)above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

9.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds by way of term loans during the year or in any previous year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year or in any previous year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture or associate.

10.

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 11.

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company, with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc., as required under IND AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

14.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; (c) The company is Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company. (d) There is no group /core investment company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(16) of the order is not applicable to the company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial

Statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

As per our report of even date For KANSARIWALA & CHEVLI, Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 123689W CA HARIVADAN B. KANSARIWALA Partner Place: Surat Membership No.: 032429 Date: 30/05/2024 UDIN: 24032429BKBFLS8055

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of STARLINEPS

ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone IND AS Financial Statements.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding their liability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone IND AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone IND AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.