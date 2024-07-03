Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹8.15
Prev. Close₹7.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.77
Day's High₹8.2
Day's Low₹7.59
52 Week's High₹30.97
52 Week's Low₹7.73
Book Value₹1.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)196.87
P/E31.92
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.62
21.62
21.62
21.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.66
2.87
2.26
2.04
Net Worth
26.28
24.49
23.88
23.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.51
10.38
13.95
24.14
yoy growth (%)
78.35
-25.56
-42.23
-75.32
Raw materials
-17.84
-10.08
-13.53
-23.38
As % of sales
96.34
97.12
97.01
96.84
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.28
-0.21
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.17
0.08
0.38
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.02
-0.08
Working capital
0.15
-0.16
0.07
7.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
78.35
-25.56
-42.23
-75.32
Op profit growth
-228.32
-246.44
-75.09
176.79
EBIT growth
-213.31
-298.75
-77.4
194.47
Net profit growth
-194.06
-380.37
-50.15
37.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shwet Koradiya
Independent Director
Jenish Bhavsar
Whole-time Director
Hardikbhai Patel
Executive Director
Neha Patel
Independent Director
Yashkumar Trivedi
Independent Director
Hiral Vinodbhai Patel
Summary
Starlineps Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on April 26, 2011 as Lavance Dirays Limited with Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further, the Company name was changed from Lavance Dirays Limited to Pure Giftcarat Limited on September 16, 2015 and further from Pure Giftcarat Limited to Starline Precious Stone Limited on October 22, 2019 and ultimately, the Company name got changed to Starlineps Enterprises Limited with Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on December 7, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of diamond trading of precious metals, stones & jewellery in Surat. Their operations include sourcing of Diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in domestic market and sale of diamond to retail and wholesale operations in India. It primarily sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. It has independent sales and distribution networks for products. A substantial majority of cut and polished diamonds are sold to diamond wholesalers and the jewellery manufacturers in domestic markets. Further, the Company procure diamond from suppliers at domestic level.The Company came up with an IPO of 57,30,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- by raising funds aggregating to Rs 7.44 Crore in May, 2017.
The Starlineps Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is ₹196.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is 31.92 and 6.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlineps Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.73 and ₹30.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.99%, 3 Years at -11.72%, 1 Year at -61.49%, 6 Month at -63.33%, 3 Month at -37.17% and 1 Month at -13.82%.
