Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Share Price

7.59
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open8.15
  Day's High8.2
  52 Wk High30.97
  Prev. Close7.98
  Day's Low7.59
  52 Wk Low 7.73
  Turnover (lac)31.77
  P/E31.92
  Face Value1
  Book Value1.24
  EPS0.25
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)196.87
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.15

Prev. Close

7.98

Turnover(Lac.)

31.77

Day's High

8.2

Day's Low

7.59

52 Week's High

30.97

52 Week's Low

7.73

Book Value

1.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.87

P/E

31.92

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.88%

Non-Promoter- 73.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.62

21.62

21.62

21.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.66

2.87

2.26

2.04

Net Worth

26.28

24.49

23.88

23.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.51

10.38

13.95

24.14

yoy growth (%)

78.35

-25.56

-42.23

-75.32

Raw materials

-17.84

-10.08

-13.53

-23.38

As % of sales

96.34

97.12

97.01

96.84

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.28

-0.21

-0.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.17

0.08

0.38

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.02

-0.08

Working capital

0.15

-0.16

0.07

7.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

78.35

-25.56

-42.23

-75.32

Op profit growth

-228.32

-246.44

-75.09

176.79

EBIT growth

-213.31

-298.75

-77.4

194.47

Net profit growth

-194.06

-380.37

-50.15

37.77

No Record Found

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Starlineps Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shwet Koradiya

Independent Director

Jenish Bhavsar

Whole-time Director

Hardikbhai Patel

Executive Director

Neha Patel

Independent Director

Yashkumar Trivedi

Independent Director

Hiral Vinodbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Starlineps Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Starlineps Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on April 26, 2011 as Lavance Dirays Limited with Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further, the Company name was changed from Lavance Dirays Limited to Pure Giftcarat Limited on September 16, 2015 and further from Pure Giftcarat Limited to Starline Precious Stone Limited on October 22, 2019 and ultimately, the Company name got changed to Starlineps Enterprises Limited with Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on December 7, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of diamond trading of precious metals, stones & jewellery in Surat. Their operations include sourcing of Diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in domestic market and sale of diamond to retail and wholesale operations in India. It primarily sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. It has independent sales and distribution networks for products. A substantial majority of cut and polished diamonds are sold to diamond wholesalers and the jewellery manufacturers in domestic markets. Further, the Company procure diamond from suppliers at domestic level.The Company came up with an IPO of 57,30,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- by raising funds aggregating to Rs 7.44 Crore in May, 2017.
Company FAQs

What is the Starlineps Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Starlineps Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is ₹196.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is 31.92 and 6.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlineps Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.73 and ₹30.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd?

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.99%, 3 Years at -11.72%, 1 Year at -61.49%, 6 Month at -63.33%, 3 Month at -37.17% and 1 Month at -13.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starlineps Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.11 %

