Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment Mrs. Madhuriben Kishan Chhatrola (ACS: 74197) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. To change the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 8/2024-25 held on Monday, the 13th January, 2025, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: (i) Appointed Mrs. Madhuriben Kishan Chhatrola (ACS: 74197) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 13th January, 2025. (ii) Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel to determine materiality of an event or information and to make disclosures to the Stock Exchange pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f. 13th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To take note of Resignation of Ms. Mahima Sureshkumar Lohiya (ACS: 74384) from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. (ii) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 7/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 14th November, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: (i) Took note of Resignation of Ms. Mahima Sureshkumar Lohiya (ACS: 74384) from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14th November, 2024. (ii) Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f. 14th November, 2024. (iii) Considered and Approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 11th October 2024 at 12.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop - F/1 1st floor Athwa Ark Shopping Centre Opp. Yatim Khana Athwa Gate Surat-395001 Gujarat inter alia to shift the Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of the City; among other business items if any. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 6/2024-25 held on Friday, the 11th October, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: The Board has decided to shift the Registered office of the Company from its present address Shop - F/1, 1st Floor, Athwa Ark Shopping Centre, Opp. Yatim Khana, Athwa Gate, Surat -395001, Gujarat., to Office No.805, Solaris Bay View, Near Iscon Mall, Piplod, Surat-395007, Gujarat, India, with effect from 17th October, 2024. Read less.. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 6/2024-25 held on Friday, the 11th October, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: The Board has decided to shift the Registered office of the Company from its present address Shop - F/1, 1st Floor, Athwa Ark Shopping Centre, Opp. Yatim Khana, Athwa Gate, Surat -395001, Gujarat., to Office No.805, Solaris Bay View, Near Iscon Mall, Piplod, Surat-395007, Gujarat, India, with effect from 17th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024) Intimation for Change of Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 26th September 2024 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop - F/1 1st floor Athwa Ark Shopping Centre Opp. Yatim Khana Athwa Gate Surat-395001 Gujarat inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Bonus Equity Shares among other business items if any. We wish to inform the stock exchange that Board of Directors of the Company have in their Board Meeting held on 26th September, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the main business of allotment 4,32,30,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid Bonus Shares to the existing shareholders of the Company holding equity shares as on Record Date i.e 25th September, 2024 in the ratio of 1:5 (i.e. 1 (One) fully paid Equity Share for every 5 (Five) Equity Shares held). The Bonus Equity Shares as allotted above shall rank pari passu and carry the same rights with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 29th August 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop - F/1 1st floor Athwa Ark Shopping Centre Opp. Yatim Khana Athwa Gate Surat-395001 Gujarat interalia to consider following business: 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To appoint Mr. Manish Patel (COP: 9360) Company Secretary in Practice Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. To fix Book Closure period for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; and 4. To approve Notice and fix date day and time to call & convene 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing and Audio Visual Means; We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 29th August, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, (COP: 9360) Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. Fixed Book Closure period from 20/09/2024 to 26/09/2024 for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. Fixed the date and time to call and convene 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 04:00 p.m.(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM); 5. Decided to Incorporate a Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the appointment Ms. Mahima Lohiya (ACS: 74384) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. To change the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 With reference to our earlier intimation dated 02/08/2024 regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Friday, the 09/08/2024 at 03.30 p.m., we hereby informed the Stock Exchange that the aforesaid meeting is rescheduled to be held on Monday, the 12/08/2024 at 03.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30/06/2024. 2. To consider and approve the appointment Ms. Mahima Lohiya (ACS: 74384) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. To change the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Reg. 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 4. To discuss and approve strategic investment up to 10 Million INR with non-controlling stake in Indias first revenue tech platform CUR8 Ventures Private Limited, a groundbreaking GenAI Company. 5. To consider and approve any other Business with the permission of the chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each in such manner as the Board may determine. This is expected to increase the liquidity of the shares and make them more affordable for small investors. 2. Proposal for issuance of Bonus shares to the Equity shareholders of the Company. Issuing bonus shares will reward existing shareholders increase the share capital base and enhance the stocks liquidity. 3. Proposal to increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main businesses: (i) Approved the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company. (ii) Approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each to Re. 1 (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders. (iii) Approved the proposal of issuance of Bonus equity shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:5. (iv) Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of Postal Ballot. (v) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice, e-voting for which shall commence from 14th August, 2024 and end on 12th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Starlineps Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement; (ii) To appoint Mr. Manish R. Patel Practicing Company Secretary (COP: 9360) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company; The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Thursday, the 30th May, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: (i) Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements as recommended by the Audit Committee and Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion thereon (ii) Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary (COP: 9360) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (iii) Took note of Resignation of Ms. Neha Shah (ACS 63972) from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th June, 2024. (iv) Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 w.e.f 15th June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f 15.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 6/2023-24 held on Thursday, the 07th March, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: (i) Took note of the Sanction Letter dated 01.03.2024 for availing OD facility against the deposits amounting to Rs. 13.30 Cr. granted by the South Indian Bank.

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024