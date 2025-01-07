iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.69
(1.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.51

10.38

13.95

24.14

yoy growth (%)

78.35

-25.56

-42.23

-75.32

Raw materials

-17.84

-10.08

-13.53

-23.38

As % of sales

96.34

97.12

97.01

96.84

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.28

-0.21

-0.23

As % of sales

1.69

2.7

1.57

0.97

Other costs

-0.17

-0.16

-0.09

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.95

1.57

0.69

0.52

Operating profit

0.18

-0.14

0.09

0.39

OPM

1.01

-1.4

0.71

1.65

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

4

3.87

9.85

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.17

0.08

0.38

Taxes

-0.03

0

-0.02

-0.08

Tax rate

-17.37

-0.47

-29.44

-21.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

-0.17

0.06

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.17

Net profit

0.16

-0.17

0.06

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-194.06

-380.37

-50.15

37.77

NPM

0.86

-1.64

0.43

0.5

