|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.51
10.38
13.95
24.14
yoy growth (%)
78.35
-25.56
-42.23
-75.32
Raw materials
-17.84
-10.08
-13.53
-23.38
As % of sales
96.34
97.12
97.01
96.84
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.28
-0.21
-0.23
As % of sales
1.69
2.7
1.57
0.97
Other costs
-0.17
-0.16
-0.09
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.95
1.57
0.69
0.52
Operating profit
0.18
-0.14
0.09
0.39
OPM
1.01
-1.4
0.71
1.65
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
4
3.87
9.85
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.17
0.08
0.38
Taxes
-0.03
0
-0.02
-0.08
Tax rate
-17.37
-0.47
-29.44
-21.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
-0.17
0.06
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.17
Net profit
0.16
-0.17
0.06
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-194.06
-380.37
-50.15
37.77
NPM
0.86
-1.64
0.43
0.5
