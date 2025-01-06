Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.17
0.08
0.38
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.02
-0.08
Working capital
0.15
-0.16
0.07
7.58
Other operating items
Operating
0.3
-0.36
0.11
7.86
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
0.32
-0.33
0.11
7.86
Equity raised
3.75
4.1
3.97
7.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.08
3.76
4.09
15.6
