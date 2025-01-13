iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

7.15
(0.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.62

21.62

21.62

21.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.66

2.87

2.26

2.04

Net Worth

26.28

24.49

23.88

23.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.28

24.49

23.88

23.66

Fixed Assets

5.3

5.31

5.34

5.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

6.46

16.93

18.49

18.25

Inventories

0.38

7.08

1.41

0.06

Inventory Days

1.18

Sundry Debtors

0

0.6

9.6

18.01

Debtor Days

354.97

Other Current Assets

9.4

9.57

8

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-2.57

-0.04

-0.31

-0.04

Creditor Days

0.78

Other Current Liabilities

-0.75

-0.28

-0.21

-0.15

Cash

14.25

2.24

0.04

0.07

Total Assets

26.27

24.49

23.88

23.65

