Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.62
21.62
21.62
21.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.66
2.87
2.26
2.04
Net Worth
26.28
24.49
23.88
23.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.28
24.49
23.88
23.66
Fixed Assets
5.3
5.31
5.34
5.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
6.46
16.93
18.49
18.25
Inventories
0.38
7.08
1.41
0.06
Inventory Days
1.18
Sundry Debtors
0
0.6
9.6
18.01
Debtor Days
354.97
Other Current Assets
9.4
9.57
8
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-2.57
-0.04
-0.31
-0.04
Creditor Days
0.78
Other Current Liabilities
-0.75
-0.28
-0.21
-0.15
Cash
14.25
2.24
0.04
0.07
Total Assets
26.27
24.49
23.88
23.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.