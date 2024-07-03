Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Summary

Starlineps Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on April 26, 2011 as Lavance Dirays Limited with Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further, the Company name was changed from Lavance Dirays Limited to Pure Giftcarat Limited on September 16, 2015 and further from Pure Giftcarat Limited to Starline Precious Stone Limited on October 22, 2019 and ultimately, the Company name got changed to Starlineps Enterprises Limited with Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on December 7, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of diamond trading of precious metals, stones & jewellery in Surat. Their operations include sourcing of Diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in domestic market and sale of diamond to retail and wholesale operations in India. It primarily sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. It has independent sales and distribution networks for products. A substantial majority of cut and polished diamonds are sold to diamond wholesalers and the jewellery manufacturers in domestic markets. Further, the Company procure diamond from suppliers at domestic level.The Company came up with an IPO of 57,30,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- by raising funds aggregating to Rs 7.44 Crore in May, 2017.