We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 29th August, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, (COP: 9360) Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. Fixed Book Closure period from 20/09/2024 to 26/09/2024 for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. Fixed the date and time to call and convene 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 04:00 p.m.(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM); 5. Decided to Incorporate a Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company. The Summary Proceeding of the 13th AGM held on 26.09.2024 through VC/OVAM at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.12 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizers report along with the voting results of the 13th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)