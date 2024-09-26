iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd AGM

7.21
(1.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Starlineps Enter CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 29th August, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main business: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Appointed Mr. Manish R. Patel, (COP: 9360) Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. Fixed Book Closure period from 20/09/2024 to 26/09/2024 for 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. Fixed the date and time to call and convene 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 04:00 p.m.(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM); 5. Decided to Incorporate a Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company. The Summary Proceeding of the 13th AGM held on 26.09.2024 through VC/OVAM at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.12 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizers report along with the voting results of the 13th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)

Starlineps Enter: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlineps Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.