Starlineps Enterprises Ltd Split

7.28
(1.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split8 Aug 202425 Sep 202425 Sep 202451
We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main businesses: Approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each to Re. 1 (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD (540492) RECORD DATE 25.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rse1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/09/2024 DR-723/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE594W01034 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.09.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240919-60 dated September 19, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE594W01042 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-09-2024 (DR- 723/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.09.2024)

