We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 2/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 8th August, 2024, in which, inter alia other businesses, transacted the following main businesses: Approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each to Re. 1 (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD (540492) RECORD DATE 25.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rse1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/09/2024 DR-723/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE594W01034 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.09.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240919-60 dated September 19, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE594W01042 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-09-2024 (DR- 723/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.09.2024)