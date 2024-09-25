1:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES LTD (540492) RECORD DATE 25.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/09/2024 DR-723/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE594W01034 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.09.2024)