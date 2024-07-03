Starlog Enterprises Ltd Summary

Starlog Enterprises Ltd (Earlier known as ABG Infralogistics Limited) was incorporated in December, 1983. Starlog Enterprises, with its humble beginning as a crane rental Company in 1983, has rapidly expanded to become one of Indias foremost infrastructure solution providers. In the crane rental business, it owns and operating cranes up to 600 MT capacity. Starlog, on its own and in collaboration with global Port and Logistic providers, participated in several infrastructure projects all over the country. Apart from this, it evolved in plant erection and construction, charter-hire of heavy-duty carrier equipment like cranes, bulk and container handling. The Company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 60 to part-finance the deployment of container-handling equipment. It commenced operations with four of the five cranes in Mar.95. In 1995-96, the company has executed orders which it had received JNPT for charter hire of container handling equipments. Its 440-MT capacity Krupp model hydraulic telescopic crane has completed several assignments to the full satisfaction of various clients. It has received prestigious plant erection and construction contracts including orders from FACT, Cochin and Indo Gulf Fertilizers, which are being executed.The Company commenced commercial operation at New Manglore Prot Trust and Paradip Port Trust during the year 2007-08. The name of the Company was renamed to ABG Infralogistics Limited from ABG Heavy Industries Limited in 2007-08. It commenced commercial operations at Vishakhapatnam Port during 2008-09. West Quay Multiport Private Limited and Tuticorin Coal Terminal Private Limited - step down subsidiaries were formed during the year 2010-11. Further, the name of the Company was changed from ABG Infralogistics Limited to Starlog Enterprises Limited on October 14, 2015.