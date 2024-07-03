iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlog Enterprises Ltd Share Price

46.89
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.84
  • Day's High49.84
  • 52 Wk High63.21
  • Prev. Close49.35
  • Day's Low46.89
  • 52 Wk Low 29
  • Turnover (lac)0.93
  • P/E38.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.29
  • EPS1.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Starlog Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

49.84

Prev. Close

49.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.93

Day's High

49.84

Day's Low

46.89

52 Week's High

63.21

52 Week's Low

29

Book Value

65.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.13

P/E

38.26

EPS

1.29

Divi. Yield

0

Starlog Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Starlog Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Starlog Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Starlog Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.97

11.97

11.97

11.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.53

42.49

-58.19

-31.33

Net Worth

53.5

54.46

-46.22

-19.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.13

20.7

28.36

63.45

yoy growth (%)

-12.41

-27

-55.28

-19.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.52

-5.79

-6.77

-8.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.82

-24.42

-38.94

-24.4

Depreciation

-11.28

-13.75

-16.65

-20.58

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.91

Working capital

-27.34

-29.12

-15.72

-38.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.41

-27

-55.28

-19.3

Op profit growth

-44.03

-562.53

-104.92

-37.63

EBIT growth

57.95

-97.17

-456.19

-82.53

Net profit growth

-69.72

740.7

-48.89

3,073.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12.45

46.87

178.77

170.95

191.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.45

46.87

178.77

170.95

191.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.95

110.76

16.44

17.29

16.06

View Annually Results

Starlog Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Starlog Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Saket Agarwal

Independent Director

Seshadri Raghunath Acheriar

Whole-time Director

Edwina Dsouza

Independent Director

S Viswanathan

Independent Director

Mita Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Starlog Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Starlog Enterprises Ltd (Earlier known as ABG Infralogistics Limited) was incorporated in December, 1983. Starlog Enterprises, with its humble beginning as a crane rental Company in 1983, has rapidly expanded to become one of Indias foremost infrastructure solution providers. In the crane rental business, it owns and operating cranes up to 600 MT capacity. Starlog, on its own and in collaboration with global Port and Logistic providers, participated in several infrastructure projects all over the country. Apart from this, it evolved in plant erection and construction, charter-hire of heavy-duty carrier equipment like cranes, bulk and container handling. The Company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 60 to part-finance the deployment of container-handling equipment. It commenced operations with four of the five cranes in Mar.95. In 1995-96, the company has executed orders which it had received JNPT for charter hire of container handling equipments. Its 440-MT capacity Krupp model hydraulic telescopic crane has completed several assignments to the full satisfaction of various clients. It has received prestigious plant erection and construction contracts including orders from FACT, Cochin and Indo Gulf Fertilizers, which are being executed.The Company commenced commercial operation at New Manglore Prot Trust and Paradip Port Trust during the year 2007-08. The name of the Company was renamed to ABG Infralogistics Limited from ABG Heavy Industries Limited in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Starlog Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Starlog Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starlog Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is ₹56.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starlog Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is 38.26 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starlog Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlog Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is ₹29 and ₹63.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Starlog Enterprises Ltd?

Starlog Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.81%, 3 Years at 51.51%, 1 Year at 45.32%, 6 Month at 41.00%, 3 Month at -5.11% and 1 Month at 1.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starlog Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlog Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.