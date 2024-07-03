Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹49.84
Prev. Close₹49.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.93
Day's High₹49.84
Day's Low₹46.89
52 Week's High₹63.21
52 Week's Low₹29
Book Value₹65.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.13
P/E38.26
EPS1.29
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.97
11.97
11.97
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.53
42.49
-58.19
-31.33
Net Worth
53.5
54.46
-46.22
-19.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.13
20.7
28.36
63.45
yoy growth (%)
-12.41
-27
-55.28
-19.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.52
-5.79
-6.77
-8.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.82
-24.42
-38.94
-24.4
Depreciation
-11.28
-13.75
-16.65
-20.58
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.91
Working capital
-27.34
-29.12
-15.72
-38.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.41
-27
-55.28
-19.3
Op profit growth
-44.03
-562.53
-104.92
-37.63
EBIT growth
57.95
-97.17
-456.19
-82.53
Net profit growth
-69.72
740.7
-48.89
3,073.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12.45
46.87
178.77
170.95
191.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.45
46.87
178.77
170.95
191.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.95
110.76
16.44
17.29
16.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Saket Agarwal
Independent Director
Seshadri Raghunath Acheriar
Whole-time Director
Edwina Dsouza
Independent Director
S Viswanathan
Independent Director
Mita Jha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Starlog Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Starlog Enterprises Ltd (Earlier known as ABG Infralogistics Limited) was incorporated in December, 1983. Starlog Enterprises, with its humble beginning as a crane rental Company in 1983, has rapidly expanded to become one of Indias foremost infrastructure solution providers. In the crane rental business, it owns and operating cranes up to 600 MT capacity. Starlog, on its own and in collaboration with global Port and Logistic providers, participated in several infrastructure projects all over the country. Apart from this, it evolved in plant erection and construction, charter-hire of heavy-duty carrier equipment like cranes, bulk and container handling. The Company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 60 to part-finance the deployment of container-handling equipment. It commenced operations with four of the five cranes in Mar.95. In 1995-96, the company has executed orders which it had received JNPT for charter hire of container handling equipments. Its 440-MT capacity Krupp model hydraulic telescopic crane has completed several assignments to the full satisfaction of various clients. It has received prestigious plant erection and construction contracts including orders from FACT, Cochin and Indo Gulf Fertilizers, which are being executed.The Company commenced commercial operation at New Manglore Prot Trust and Paradip Port Trust during the year 2007-08. The name of the Company was renamed to ABG Infralogistics Limited from ABG Heavy Industries Limited in
Read More
The Starlog Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is ₹56.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is 38.26 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlog Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlog Enterprises Ltd is ₹29 and ₹63.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Starlog Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.81%, 3 Years at 51.51%, 1 Year at 45.32%, 6 Month at 41.00%, 3 Month at -5.11% and 1 Month at 1.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.