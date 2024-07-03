Starlog Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.36
2.58
3.33
2.4
3.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.36
2.58
3.33
2.4
3.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.26
0.28
11.65
-0.16
0.84
Total Income
28.62
2.86
14.98
2.25
4.08
Total Expenditure
2.78
1.88
9.71
2.68
3.19
PBIDT
25.84
0.99
5.27
-0.43
0.89
Interest
0.16
0.15
0.8
1.14
1.49
PBDT
25.68
0.83
4.47
-1.57
-0.61
Depreciation
1.42
0.65
0.65
1.08
1.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
24.2
0.19
3.81
-2.65
-1.64
Minority Interest After NP
0.02
-0.05
0
-0.06
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.18
0.24
3.81
-2.58
-1.61
Extra-ordinary Items
24.92
0
0
-0.01
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.74
0.24
3.81
-2.57
-1.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.2
0.2
3.19
-2.15
-1.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.97
11.97
11.97
11.97
11.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
769.04
38.37
158.25
-17.91
27.46
PBDTM(%)
764.28
32.17
134.23
-65.41
-18.82
PATM(%)
720.23
7.36
114.41
-110.41
-50.61
