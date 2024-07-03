iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlog Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

44.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.36

2.58

3.33

2.4

3.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.36

2.58

3.33

2.4

3.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.26

0.28

11.65

-0.16

0.84

Total Income

28.62

2.86

14.98

2.25

4.08

Total Expenditure

2.78

1.88

9.71

2.68

3.19

PBIDT

25.84

0.99

5.27

-0.43

0.89

Interest

0.16

0.15

0.8

1.14

1.49

PBDT

25.68

0.83

4.47

-1.57

-0.61

Depreciation

1.42

0.65

0.65

1.08

1.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

24.2

0.19

3.81

-2.65

-1.64

Minority Interest After NP

0.02

-0.05

0

-0.06

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.18

0.24

3.81

-2.58

-1.61

Extra-ordinary Items

24.92

0

0

-0.01

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.74

0.24

3.81

-2.57

-1.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.2

0.2

3.19

-2.15

-1.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.97

11.97

11.97

11.97

11.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

769.04

38.37

158.25

-17.91

27.46

PBDTM(%)

764.28

32.17

134.23

-65.41

-18.82

PATM(%)

720.23

7.36

114.41

-110.41

-50.61

Starlog Enterp.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlog Enterprises Ltd

