iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlog Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

48
(2.30%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlog Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.92

-48.56

281.05

-17.14

Op profit growth

6.82

-306.32

-157.82

-30.18

EBIT growth

43.41

-127.3

274.44

-1,111.68

Net profit growth

4.92

-18.98

-12.07

-3.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.11

13.43

-3.34

22.07

EBIT margin

9.04

5.61

-10.58

-10.76

Net profit margin

-25.35

-21.52

-13.66

-59.21

RoCE

2.47

1.88

-7.27

-1.57

RoNW

26.36

-36.29

-12.53

-9.03

RoA

-1.73

-1.8

-2.34

-2.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-43

-47.52

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-60.76

-60.3

-67.24

-77.06

Book value per share

-52.43

-16.24

63.79

106.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.28

-0.39

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.2

-0.31

-0.68

-1.4

P/B

-0.21

-0.87

0.79

1.06

EV/EBIDTA

15.37

14.5

-44.49

19.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.04

0.31

-0.02

-11.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

104.34

109.54

54.41

209.84

Inventory days

16.35

9.68

2.13

10.62

Creditor days

-102.13

-286.26

-115.87

-239.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.24

-0.15

0.89

0.21

Net debt / equity

-10.75

-29.89

5.1

2.54

Net debt / op. profit

24.49

22.54

-31.19

14.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.13

-8.26

-3.95

-14.78

Other costs

-74.75

-78.29

-99.39

-63.13

Starlog Enterp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlog Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.