|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.92
-48.56
281.05
-17.14
Op profit growth
6.82
-306.32
-157.82
-30.18
EBIT growth
43.41
-127.3
274.44
-1,111.68
Net profit growth
4.92
-18.98
-12.07
-3.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.11
13.43
-3.34
22.07
EBIT margin
9.04
5.61
-10.58
-10.76
Net profit margin
-25.35
-21.52
-13.66
-59.21
RoCE
2.47
1.88
-7.27
-1.57
RoNW
26.36
-36.29
-12.53
-9.03
RoA
-1.73
-1.8
-2.34
-2.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-43
-47.52
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-60.76
-60.3
-67.24
-77.06
Book value per share
-52.43
-16.24
63.79
106.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.28
-0.39
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.2
-0.31
-0.68
-1.4
P/B
-0.21
-0.87
0.79
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
15.37
14.5
-44.49
19.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.04
0.31
-0.02
-11.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
104.34
109.54
54.41
209.84
Inventory days
16.35
9.68
2.13
10.62
Creditor days
-102.13
-286.26
-115.87
-239.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.24
-0.15
0.89
0.21
Net debt / equity
-10.75
-29.89
5.1
2.54
Net debt / op. profit
24.49
22.54
-31.19
14.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.13
-8.26
-3.95
-14.78
Other costs
-74.75
-78.29
-99.39
-63.13
