Starlog Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.97
11.97
11.97
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.53
42.49
-58.19
-31.33
Net Worth
53.5
54.46
-46.22
-19.36
Minority Interest
Debt
18.65
16.59
80.6
90.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.15
71.05
34.38
71.56
Fixed Assets
29.13
32.78
65.27
81.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
74.84
74.85
74.85
74.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-33.78
-39.3
-107.54
-85.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.72
7.93
8.9
10.32
Debtor Days
207.68
Other Current Assets
30.43
31.75
34.42
40.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.57
-4.67
-5.95
-5.25
Creditor Days
105.65
Other Current Liabilities
-68.36
-74.31
-144.91
-130.39
Cash
1.96
2.73
1.79
0.07
Total Assets
72.15
71.06
34.37
71.57
