iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlog Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

44.6
(-0.11%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:39:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlog Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.97

11.97

11.97

11.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.53

42.49

-58.19

-31.33

Net Worth

53.5

54.46

-46.22

-19.36

Minority Interest

Debt

18.65

16.59

80.6

90.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

72.15

71.05

34.38

71.56

Fixed Assets

29.13

32.78

65.27

81.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

74.84

74.85

74.85

74.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-33.78

-39.3

-107.54

-85.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.72

7.93

8.9

10.32

Debtor Days

207.68

Other Current Assets

30.43

31.75

34.42

40.02

Sundry Creditors

-2.57

-4.67

-5.95

-5.25

Creditor Days

105.65

Other Current Liabilities

-68.36

-74.31

-144.91

-130.39

Cash

1.96

2.73

1.79

0.07

Total Assets

72.15

71.06

34.37

71.57

Starlog Enterp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlog Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.