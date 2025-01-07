iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlog Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.13

20.7

28.36

63.45

yoy growth (%)

-12.41

-27

-55.28

-19.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.52

-5.79

-6.77

-8.56

As % of sales

24.94

27.97

23.87

13.49

Other costs

-10.36

-9.11

-22.85

-29.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.16

44.03

80.54

46.42

Operating profit

3.24

5.79

-1.25

25.43

OPM

17.88

27.99

-4.41

40.08

Depreciation

-11.28

-13.75

-16.65

-20.58

Interest expense

-26.04

-23.92

-21.32

-29.35

Other income

7.25

7.46

0.28

0.09

Profit before tax

-26.82

-24.42

-38.94

-24.4

Taxes

0

0

0

0.91

Tax rate

0

0

0

-3.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.82

-24.42

-38.94

-23.48

Exceptional items

-3.71

-76.46

26.94

0

Net profit

-30.53

-100.88

-12

-23.48

yoy growth (%)

-69.72

740.7

-48.89

3,073.1

NPM

-168.37

-487.16

-42.29

-37

