Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.13
20.7
28.36
63.45
yoy growth (%)
-12.41
-27
-55.28
-19.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.52
-5.79
-6.77
-8.56
As % of sales
24.94
27.97
23.87
13.49
Other costs
-10.36
-9.11
-22.85
-29.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.16
44.03
80.54
46.42
Operating profit
3.24
5.79
-1.25
25.43
OPM
17.88
27.99
-4.41
40.08
Depreciation
-11.28
-13.75
-16.65
-20.58
Interest expense
-26.04
-23.92
-21.32
-29.35
Other income
7.25
7.46
0.28
0.09
Profit before tax
-26.82
-24.42
-38.94
-24.4
Taxes
0
0
0
0.91
Tax rate
0
0
0
-3.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.82
-24.42
-38.94
-23.48
Exceptional items
-3.71
-76.46
26.94
0
Net profit
-30.53
-100.88
-12
-23.48
yoy growth (%)
-69.72
740.7
-48.89
3,073.1
NPM
-168.37
-487.16
-42.29
-37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.