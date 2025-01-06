iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlog Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.89
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Starlog Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.82

-24.42

-38.94

-24.4

Depreciation

-11.28

-13.75

-16.65

-20.58

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.91

Working capital

-27.34

-29.12

-15.72

-38.6

Other operating items

Operating

-65.45

-67.3

-71.32

-82.66

Capital expenditure

-19.09

-65.01

-90.31

0

Free cash flow

-84.54

-132.31

-161.63

-82.67

Equity raised

-1.58

227.8

280.01

349.55

Investing

0

-76.67

0

10.24

Financing

172.95

151.44

162.5

-9.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

86.82

170.26

280.87

267.31

