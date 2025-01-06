Starlog Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.82
-24.42
-38.94
-24.4
Depreciation
-11.28
-13.75
-16.65
-20.58
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.91
Working capital
-27.34
-29.12
-15.72
-38.6
Other operating items
Operating
-65.45
-67.3
-71.32
-82.66
Capital expenditure
-19.09
-65.01
-90.31
0
Free cash flow
-84.54
-132.31
-161.63
-82.67
Equity raised
-1.58
227.8
280.01
349.55
Investing
0
-76.67
0
10.24
Financing
172.95
151.44
162.5
-9.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
86.82
170.26
280.87
267.31
