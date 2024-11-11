Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Starlog Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company standalone and consolidated for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Starlog Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given to the Stock Exchange under Regulation 29 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Appointment of Ms. Seema Jagnani as Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 22nd July 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Starlog Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024