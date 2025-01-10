TO THE MEMBERS OF STARLOG ENTERPRISES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") financial statements of STARLOG ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect/ possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. In relation to Going Concern assumption we refer to Note 40 of the Statement where it is mentioned that the Companys current liabilities are in excess of its current assets by Rs. 4171.36 lakhs which is largely on account of current maturities of its long-term debts. Further, as mentioned in Note 33 of the Statement, the Company has contingent liabilities regarding Export/EPCG Obligations, demands from MVAT department and invocation of a Shortfall Undertaking by a lender to a subsidiary having amount of Rs. 6627.20 lakhs. Further, majority of the cranes have been idle with values deteriorating due to corrosion and being stationed unused. Such situations indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, however, the Company has prepared its standalone financial statements as a going concern. The impact of the same on the standalone financial statements of the Company is unascertainable.

2. The Company has not conducted an impairment study under Ind AS 36. As mentioned in Note 42, the Company has continued to carry its PPE at book value. The impact of the same on the standalone financial statements of the Company is unascertainable.

3. As mentioned in the Note 41 of the Statement in respect of Trade Receivables, Trade Payables, Loans & Advances (Assets) and Advances (Liabilities); these are subject to confirmation/ reconciliation from respective parties.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements:

1. The Company has shown investments of Rs. 1201.20 lakhs in an associate which is equivalent to 26% of equity capital of the associate. As against this, the financial statements of the associate show the shareholding of the Company as 10% of its equity capital only. The differential 16% have been claimed by the associate as being transferred in its financial statements from the name of the Company to certain entities who are having credit balances with the Company towards advance given for purchase of shares of the associate. However, the Company has continued to show investment at original cost and original number of shares in its standalone financial statements on the ground that it has not been provided with necessary approvals by the associate to justify the change in shareholding.

2. As mentioned in Note 33, a lender of a subsidiary has invoked a Shortfall Undertaking of Rs. 6627.20 lakhs. The matter was adjudicated by DRT, Mumbai, passing a recovery order against the Company. Recovery Certificate issued by the Recovery Officer was set aside in appeal by the Presiding Officer. The matter is sub-judice.

3. We draw attention to the fact that the confirmation of two term deposits statement could not be obtained by the Company. The Management stated that despite efforts made with the bank same could not be obtained. In absence of balance confirmation, any material effect due to such non-reconciliation is currently not ascertainable.

4. We draw attention to the fact that company is in process of identification of status of its suppliers under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. In absence of such information, any material effects are currently not ascertainable.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Revenue Recognition as per Ind AS 115 Our audit procedures included the following: As per Accounting standard Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customer, revenue needs to be recognised based on the satisfaction of the identified performance obligations and related disclosures. Obtained an understanding of the Companys services and performance obligation, and the timing when the performance obligation would be considered as discharged. We focused on this area because revenue requires significant time and resource to audit due to the magnitude, revenue transactions near to the reporting date and the adequacy of disclosures in this respect has been considered as key audit matter. Testing on sample basis, the contracts entered into between the Company, the invoices and the relevant underlying documents, including log sheets which are countersigned by the service recipients. We have tested, on a sample basis, whether revenue transactions near to the reporting date have been recognized in the appropriate period by comparing the transactions selected with relevant underlying documentation.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions given in Point 1 under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

b) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) In our opinion, the matters described under the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter paragraph may have adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements vide Note 33 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

ANNEXURE A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Starlog Enterprises Limited on the Standalone

Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

a i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

ii. The Company does not have any intangible asset. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property plant and equipment in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of property plant & equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated during the year or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rule made thereunder.

ii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Companys nature of operations does not require it to hold inventories and, accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company doesnt have a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 500 Lakhs sanctioned by banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or made investments in or granted any secured loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships during the year. The Company has granted unsecured advance in the nature of loans to companies, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not granted any unsecured loans to firms, limited liability partnership during the year.

a. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided advance in the nature of loans to companies as below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Advance in the nature of loan to</b> During the year Outstanding as at 31st March 2024 Subsidiary Company 23.43 150.46

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the advance in the nature of loans given during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no formal loan agreements specifying tenure, interest rates, and repayment schedules for loans and advances in the form of loans. These loans are repayable on demand. The repayment of loans demanded during the year have been received. For outstanding loans due at year-end and repayable on demand, the Company has not demanded repayment. In our opinion, the repayments and receipts are regular.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to the companies, firms, or any other parties which are overdue for more than 90 days.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no formal loan agreements specifying tenure, interest rates, and repayment schedules for loans and advances in the form of loans. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

(Rs. in lakhs)

All other parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans / advances in the nature of loans Repayable on demand (A) NIL 23.43 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 0 Total (A+B) 23.43 Percentage of loans / advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loan given and guarantee provided.

In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable service tax of Rs. 217.72 lakhs, GST of Rs. 1.61 lakhs, TDS of Rs. 26.57 lakhs and Professional Tax of Rs. 1.69 lakhs, ESIC Rs. 0.32 lakhs.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in clause 3(vii)(b) of the order which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of demand Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) (Principal amount without interest) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax 17.99 1996-97 Honble Chennai High Court 51.33 1997-98 54.58 1998-99 153.71 1999-2000 171.17 2000-01 73.01 2001-02 93.02 2002-03 Central Sales Tax 44.82 2005-06 Honble Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal 4.30 2009-10 1682.39 2011-12 MVAT/CST 376.88 2005-06 Honble Bombay High Court 809.81 2006-07 1500.59 2007-08 1863.25 2008-09 1741.21 2009-10 1905.17 2010-11 139.54 2011-12 Honble Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Goods and Service Tax 18.20 2017-18 Dy. Comm. of State Tax (Appeals), Maharashtra 2.03 2017-18 Dy. Comm. of State Tax (Appeals), Tamil Nadu 3.48 2017-18 Dy. Comm. of State Tax (Appeals), Gujarat

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no transaction was surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the assessments under the Income tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans from Government or raised borrowings in the form of debentures. The Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks / financial institutions during the year. Details of the dues to bank / financial institutions which have not been paid on due dates and which are outstanding as on 31st March 2024 are given below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. In Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term loans/ Bills/ CC/OD Prudent ARC Ltd. assigned by Axis 1164.68 Principal Dec, 2016 to March, 2024 Under One Time Settlement with Term loans/ Bills/ CC/OD Bank Ltd. 2623.84 Interest Prudent 3788.52

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

x. a. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year ended 31st March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally convertible) during the year ended 31st March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii) (c) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanation given to us by the management, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till that date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 321.62 lakhs in the current financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements including Note 40 to the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that a material uncertainty exists with respect to going concern as on the date of audit report as mentioned in Para 1 of our Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Statements.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

This annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Starlog Enterprises Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, (‘the Act)

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of STARLOG ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as at 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section below on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements for the year ended on that date. (Also refer ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of the main audit report)

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit and subject to the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraphs in our main report, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at 31st March 2024:

a. The Company did not have an appropriate internal control system for obtaining periodic balance confirmations of trade receivables, trade payables and advances to suppliers and advances from customers which could potentially impact the financial position and operating statement.

b. Internal Financial control over accounting of expenses: Substantial delay has been observed in recording the transaction in the books of account with respects to the expenses. While analysing the gaps, it was observed that, detection control, ensuring timely accounting function needs improvement.

c. The Companys internal financial controls for determining whether adjustments are required to the carrying value of Property Plant & Equipment (PPE) could have potential impact on impairment provision reporting in the financial statements.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.