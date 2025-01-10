INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

Starteck Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Starteck Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Pertaining to Advances: Principal Audit Procedures performed: Accuracy in identification and categorisation of receivables from financing activities as performing and non-performing assets and in ensuring appropriate asset classification, existence of security, income recognition, provisioning/ write off thereof and completeness of disclosure including compliance in accordance with the applicable extant guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the Company to appropriately identify and classify the receivables from financing activities including those in place to ensure correct classification, income recognition and provisioning/write off including of Non-performing assets as per applicable RBI guidelines. The audit approach included testing the existence and effectiveness of the control environment laid down by the management and conducting of detailed substantive verification on selected samples of continuing and new transactions in accordance with the principles laid down in the Standards on Auditing and other guidance issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Agreements entered into regarding significant transactions including related to corporate loans have been examined to ensure compliance. We have also reviewed the reports generated from management information systems, reports issued by the internal/secretarial auditors. The impact of all significant external and internal events including those if any, subsequent to balance sheet date have been taken into consideration for the above purposes. Compliance with material disclosure requirements prescribed by RBI guidelines and other statutory requirements have been verified. We also performed an overall assessment of the Expected Credit Loss provision levels at each stage to determine if they were reasonable considering the Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk Management practices and the macroeconomic environment. The Procedures performed gave us sufficient evidence to conclude that the Income recognition, Asset classification and provisioning are being done in accordance with RBI guidelines.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Business Sustainability & Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year and hence the provisions of Section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company as detailed in Note 33 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at March 31, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under h(iv)(a) and h(iv)(b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in the note 29 (b) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For MKPS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm registration No. - 302014E Narendra Khandal Partner Date: May 27, 2024 Membership No. 065025 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24065025BKAOGB3738

Annexure "A" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Starteck Finance Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company does not have intangible assets. Hence Reporting under point B of sub clause (a) of clause (i) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property. Hence the reporting under sub clause (c) of clause (i) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not carry any inventories. Hence, the reporting requirements under sub-clause (a) of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (b) of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

iii. (a) The company being NBFC, the provision of clause iii(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, wherever schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) Company has taken reasonable steps for overdue amount, if any.

(e) The company being NBFC, the provision of clause iii(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to any promoter , related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of companies Act 2013.

iv. In respect of Investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. The Company has not provided any guarantees and security during the year as specified under section 185 and section 186 of the Act.

v. No deposits have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of directives issued by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a year of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income Tax, GST and Duty of Customs which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where the dispute is pending Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Financial Year to which it relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 13.01 2012-13

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised by the Company on short-term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our Opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

(b) This clause is not applicable since company is registered with Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC, hence clause (xvi)(d) is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year and hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. There are no qualification or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the companies (Auditors Report) order Caro report of the companies included in consolidated financial statements.

For MKPS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm registration No. - 302014E Narendra Khandal Partner Date: May 27, 2024 Membership No. 065025 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24065025BKAOGB3738

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Starteck Finance Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Starteck Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management;

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements and

(iv) also provide us reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organization from time to time.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.