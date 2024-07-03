iifl-logo-icon 1
Starteck Finance Ltd Share Price

318
(-1.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:57 AM

  • Open326.7
  • Day's High326.7
  • 52 Wk High379.9
  • Prev. Close322
  • Day's Low316.55
  • 52 Wk Low 200.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.41
  • P/E35.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value192.64
  • EPS9.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)315.15
  • Div. Yield0.08
No Records Found

Starteck Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

326.7

Prev. Close

322

Turnover(Lac.)

2.41

Day's High

326.7

Day's Low

316.55

52 Week's High

379.9

52 Week's Low

200.1

Book Value

192.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

315.15

P/E

35.84

EPS

9.23

Divi. Yield

0.08

Starteck Finance Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Starteck Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Starteck Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.75%

Non-Promoter- 27.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Starteck Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.91

9.91

9.91

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

176.76

157.76

151.19

137.13

Net Worth

186.67

167.67

161.1

147.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.44

-122.92

-22.8

-55.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37.33

28.22

28.38

40.99

28.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.33

28.22

28.38

40.99

28.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

11.74

0.57

35.13

0.01

Starteck Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Starteck Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sudarshan Somani

Independent Director

Gautam Panchal

Director

Lalitha Cheripalli

Non Executive Director

Anand Shroff

Company Secretary

Shreya Shetty

Whole Time Director

Amit Pitale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Starteck Finance Ltd

Summary

Starteck Finance Limited (Formerly Nivedita Mercantile & Financing Limited) was incorporated in August, 1985. The Company currently operates as a Non-Deposit taking Non-Systemically Important (ND-NSI) registered with the RBI dated 20th April 1998. It is engaged in the business of Financing industrial or other enterprises.During the FY 2015-16, Chitta Finlease Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company.Company incorporated Starteck Housing Finance Private Limited (SHFPL) as a wholly owned subsidiary for the purpose of carrying on housing finance activities in 2019-20. The Company in 2022, sold entire stake of Starteck Housing Finance Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and therefore w.e.f. 31st January, 2022, it ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, vide its order dated June 24, 2022 had approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the Company for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Bhuwalka Steel Industries Limited (BSIL) under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.The Company had infused an amount of Rs.1,00,000/- for acquiring 100% stake in Bhuwalka Steel Industries Limited (BSIL). Pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan, the existing issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of BSIL was cancelled fully and BSIL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. November 9, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Starteck Finance Ltd share price today?

The Starteck Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starteck Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starteck Finance Ltd is ₹315.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starteck Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starteck Finance Ltd is 35.84 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starteck Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starteck Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starteck Finance Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹379.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Starteck Finance Ltd?

Starteck Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 25.42%, 1 Year at -2.95%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at 19.33% and 1 Month at 19.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starteck Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starteck Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.24 %

