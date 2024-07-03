SectorFinance
Open₹326.7
Prev. Close₹322
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.41
Day's High₹326.7
Day's Low₹316.55
52 Week's High₹379.9
52 Week's Low₹200.1
Book Value₹192.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)315.15
P/E35.84
EPS9.23
Divi. Yield0.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.91
9.91
9.91
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
176.76
157.76
151.19
137.13
Net Worth
186.67
167.67
161.1
147.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.44
-122.92
-22.8
-55.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37.33
28.22
28.38
40.99
28.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.33
28.22
28.38
40.99
28.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
11.74
0.57
35.13
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sudarshan Somani
Independent Director
Gautam Panchal
Director
Lalitha Cheripalli
Non Executive Director
Anand Shroff
Company Secretary
Shreya Shetty
Whole Time Director
Amit Pitale
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Starteck Finance Ltd
Summary
Starteck Finance Limited (Formerly Nivedita Mercantile & Financing Limited) was incorporated in August, 1985. The Company currently operates as a Non-Deposit taking Non-Systemically Important (ND-NSI) registered with the RBI dated 20th April 1998. It is engaged in the business of Financing industrial or other enterprises.During the FY 2015-16, Chitta Finlease Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company.Company incorporated Starteck Housing Finance Private Limited (SHFPL) as a wholly owned subsidiary for the purpose of carrying on housing finance activities in 2019-20. The Company in 2022, sold entire stake of Starteck Housing Finance Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and therefore w.e.f. 31st January, 2022, it ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, vide its order dated June 24, 2022 had approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the Company for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Bhuwalka Steel Industries Limited (BSIL) under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.The Company had infused an amount of Rs.1,00,000/- for acquiring 100% stake in Bhuwalka Steel Industries Limited (BSIL). Pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan, the existing issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of BSIL was cancelled fully and BSIL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. November 9, 2022.
Read More
The Starteck Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starteck Finance Ltd is ₹315.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Starteck Finance Ltd is 35.84 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starteck Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starteck Finance Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹379.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Starteck Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 25.42%, 1 Year at -2.95%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at 19.33% and 1 Month at 19.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.