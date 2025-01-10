Starteck Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.91
9.91
9.91
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
176.76
157.76
151.19
137.13
Net Worth
186.67
167.67
161.1
147.04
Minority Interest
Debt
169.13
122.99
92.28
50.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
355.8
290.66
253.38
197.47
Fixed Assets
0.08
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
130.79
72.74
74.29
75.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.92
30.49
4.55
18.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
55.58
41.52
7.16
19.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.65
-0.3
-0.29
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-15.43
-10.38
-2.31
-1.31
Cash
4.8
4.38
3.9
2.01
Total Assets
175.59
107.61
82.74
96.32
