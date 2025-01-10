iifl-logo-icon 1
Starteck Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

297.55
(-3.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.91

9.91

9.91

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

176.76

157.76

151.19

137.13

Net Worth

186.67

167.67

161.1

147.04

Minority Interest

Debt

169.13

122.99

92.28

50.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

355.8

290.66

253.38

197.47

Fixed Assets

0.08

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

130.79

72.74

74.29

75.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

39.92

30.49

4.55

18.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

55.58

41.52

7.16

19.92

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.65

-0.3

-0.29

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-15.43

-10.38

-2.31

-1.31

Cash

4.8

4.38

3.9

2.01

Total Assets

175.59

107.61

82.74

96.32

