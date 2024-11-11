iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starteck Finance Ltd Board Meeting

289.75
(-1.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Starteck Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 final dividend and raising of funds. To consider, recommend and approve final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend @ 2.5% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rescheduling the date of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Decemeber, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Starteck Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starteck Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.