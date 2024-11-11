|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 final dividend and raising of funds. To consider, recommend and approve final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend @ 2.5% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Starteck Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rescheduling the date of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Decemeber, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
