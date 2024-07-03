iifl-logo-icon 1
Starteck Finance Limited (Formerly Nivedita Mercantile & Financing Limited) was incorporated in August, 1985. The Company currently operates as a Non-Deposit taking Non-Systemically Important (ND-NSI) registered with the RBI dated 20th April 1998. It is engaged in the business of Financing industrial or other enterprises.During the FY 2015-16, Chitta Finlease Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company.Company incorporated Starteck Housing Finance Private Limited (SHFPL) as a wholly owned subsidiary for the purpose of carrying on housing finance activities in 2019-20. The Company in 2022, sold entire stake of Starteck Housing Finance Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and therefore w.e.f. 31st January, 2022, it ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, vide its order dated June 24, 2022 had approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the Company for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Bhuwalka Steel Industries Limited (BSIL) under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.The Company had infused an amount of Rs.1,00,000/- for acquiring 100% stake in Bhuwalka Steel Industries Limited (BSIL). Pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan, the existing issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of BSIL was cancelled fully and BSIL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. November 9, 2022.

