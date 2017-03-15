To

The President of India

REPORT ON AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF STATE BANK OF INDIA

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of State Bank of India ("the Bank") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and Notes to Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information in which are included returns for the year ended on that date of:

i. The Central offices, 17 Local Head offices, Global Market Unit, International Business Group, Corporate Accounts Group (Central), Commercial Client Group (Central), Stressed Asset Resolution Group (Central), Central Accounts Offices and 20 branches audited by us and;

ii. 5,719 Indian branches audited by respective Statutory Branch Auditors;

iii. 34 Foreign branches audited by respective Local Auditors;

The branches audited by us and those audited by other auditors have been selected by the Bank in accordance with the guidelines issued to the Bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also incorporated in the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows are the returns from 19,285 Indian branches (including other accounting units) which have not been subjected to audit. These unaudited branches account for 25.18% of advances, 39.97% of deposits, 21.04% of interest income and 37.73% of interest expenses.

I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and State Bank of India Act, 1955 in the manner so required for the Bank and are in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India and:

a) t he Balance Sheet, read with the notes thereon is a full and fair Balance Sheet containing all the necessary particulars, is properly drawn up so as to exhibit a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31st March 2023;

b) the Profit and Loss Account, read with the notes thereon shows a true balance of profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) the Cash Flow Statement gives a true and fair view of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards of Auditing ("SAs") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards issued by the ICAI, and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") from time to time and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key Audit Matters are those matters that in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit i. Classification of Advances, Income Recognition, Identification of and provisioning for non-performing Advances (Refer Schedule 9 read with Note 3 of Schedule 17 to the financial statements): Our audit approach towards advances with reference to the IRAC norms and other related circulars/directives issued by the RBI and also internal policies and procedures of the Bank includes the testing of controls on sample basis Advances include Bills purchased and discounted, Cash credits, Overdrafts, Loans repayable on demand and Term loans. These are further categorised as secured by Tangible assets (including advances against Book Debts), covered by Bank/Government Guarantees and Unsecured advances. a. The accuracy of the data input in the system for income recognition, classification into performing and nonperforming Advances and provisioning in accordance with the IRAC norms in respect of the branches audited by us; Advances constitute 58.45% of the Banks total assets. They are, inter alia, governed by income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (IRAC) norms and other circulars and directives issued by the RBI from time to time which provides guidelines related to classification of Advances into performing and nonperforming Advances (NPA) except in case of foreign offices, classification of advances and provisioning thereof is made as per local regulations or RBI guidelines, whichever is more stringent. The Bank classifies these Advances based on IRAC norms as per its accounting policy No. 3. b. Existence and effectiveness of monitoring mechanisms such as Internal Audit, Systems Audit, Credit Audit and Concurrent Audit as per the policies and procedures of the Bank; c. Examination of advances including stressed advances on a sample basis with respect to compliance with the RBI Master Circulars/ Guidelines/ Judicial pronouncements; Identification of performing and non-performing Advances involves establishment of proper mechanism. The Bank accounts for all the transactions related to Advances in its Information Technology System (IT System) viz. Core Banking Solution (CBS) which identifies whether the advances are performing or nonperforming. d. We have relied on the reports of IT System Audit by IAD with respect to the business logics/parameters inbuilt in CBS and CCDP for tracking, identification and stamping of NPAs and provisioning in respect thereof. The bank is in the continuous process to upgrade existing & implement new IT applications in various areas of its business operations, including income recognition and asset classification in terms of RBI Circular Ref. No. Dos. CO. PPG./ SEC.03/11.01.005/2020-21 dated 14th September 2020. These applications require detailed testing, verifications and UAT before final implementation. The financial impact pending such implementation is not likely to be material as per the management. e. We tested the mapping of advances in the CCDP application software and the financial statement preparation software to ensure compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per the aforesaid RBI Circulars / directions f. We have examined the efficacy of various internal controls over advances to determine the nature, timing and extent of the substantive procedures and compliance with the observations of the various audits conducted as per the monitoring mechanism of the Bank and RBI Inspection. Further, NPA classification and calculation of provision (except in case of foreign offices) is done through another IT System viz. Centralised Credit Data Processing (CCDP) Application Software and other processes. g. 1 n carrying out substantive procedures at the branches audited by us, we have examined large advances/ stressed advances while other advances have been examined on a sample basis including review of valuation reports of independent valuers provided by the Banks management. The carrying value of these advances (net of provisions) may be materially misstated if, either individually or in aggregate, the IRAC norms are not properly followed. h. We assessed and evaluated the process of identification of NPAs and corresponding reversal of income and creation of provision; Considering the nature of the transactions, regulatory requirements, existing business environment, estimation/ judgement involved in valuation of securities and calculation of provisions, it is a matter of high importance for the intended users of the Standalone Financial Statements. Considering these aspects, we have determined this as a Key Audit Matter. i. Reliance is also placed on Audit Reports of other Statutory Branch Auditors with whom we have also made specific communication. j. Bank has laid down detailed Standard Operating Procedure to ensure control over processes. We have relied on these Standard Operating Procedures and have conducted our testing based on these Standard Operating Procedures. Accordingly, our audit was focused on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances due to the materiality of the balances. ii. Classification and Valuation of Investments, Identification of and provisioning for Non-Performing Investments (Schedule 8 read with Note 2 of Schedule 17 to the financial statements): Our audit approach towards Investments with reference to the RBI Circulars/directives included the understanding of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in relation to valuation, classification, identification of non-performing investments (NPIs), provisioning/depreciation related to Investments. In particular; Investments include investments made by the Bank in various Government Securities, Bonds, Debentures, Shares, Security receipts and other approved securities. Investments constitute 28.69% of the Banks total assets. These are governed by the circulars and directives of the RBI. These directions of RBI, inter-alia, cover valuation of investments, classification of investments, identification of non-performing investments, the corresponding non-recognition of income and provision there against. a. We understood and evaluated the Banks internal control system to comply with relevant RBI guidelines regarding valuation, classification, identification of NPIs, provisioning/depreciation related to investments; b. We assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments; The valuation of each category (type) of the aforesaid securities is to be done as per the method prescribed in circulars and directives issued by the RBI which involves collection of data/information from various sources such as FIMMDA rates, rates quoted on BSE/NSE, financial statements of unlisted companies etc. Considering the complexities and extent of judgement involved in the valuation, volume of transactions, investments on hand and degree of regulatory focus, this has been determined as a Key Audit Matter. c. For the selected sample of investments in hand, we tested accuracy and compliance with the RBI Master Circulars and directions by re-performing valuation for each category of security. Samples were selected after ensuring that all the categories of investments (based on nature of security) were covered in the sample; d. We assessed and evaluated the process of identification of NPIs and corresponding reversal of income and creation of provision; Accordingly, our audit was focused on valuation of investments, classification, identification of non-performing investments and provisioning related to investments. e. We carried out substantive audit procedures to recompute independently the provision to be maintained and depreciation to be provided in accordance with the circulars and directives of the RBI. Accordingly, we selected samples from the investments of each category and tested for NPIs as per the RBI guidelines and recomputed the provision to be maintained in accordance with the RBI Circular for those selected sample of NPIs; f. We tested the mapping of investments between the Investment application software and the financial statement preparation software to ensure compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per the aforesaid RBI Circular/directions. iii. Assessment of Provisions and Contingent liabilities in respect of certain litigations including Direct and Indirect Taxes, various claims filed by other parties not acknowledged as debt (Schedule 12 read with Note 18.13 of Schedule 18 to the financial statements): Our audit approach involved: a. Obtaining an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design our audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances; There is high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning. The Banks assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgement, past experience, and advice from legal and independent tax consultants wherever considered necessary. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the Banks reported profit and state of affairs presented in the Balance Sheet. b. Understanding the current status of the litigations/ tax assessments including the status upto the date of auditors report; c. Examining recent orders and/or communication received from various tax authorities/judicial forums and follow up action thereon; We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters which requires application of judgement in interpretation of law. Accordingly, our audit was focused on d. Evaluating the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to the grounds presented therein and available independent legal/tax advice including opinion of our internal tax experts; analysing the facts of subject matter under consideration and judgements/interpretation of law involved. e. Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Bank through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration, the likely outcome and consequent potential outflows on those issues; and f. Verification of disclosures related to significant litigations and taxation matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4. The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the Corporate Governance Report which we obtained at the time of issue of this report. The Other Information also includes Directors Report including annexures in Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and Pillar 3 disclosures under the Basel III and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the Other Information that we obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

5. The Banks Board of Directors is responsible with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI to the extent applicable, and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955 and circulars and guidelines issued by RBI from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the above-mentioned Acts for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material, if individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

7. We did not audit the financial statements/information of 5,753 branches (including 34 Foreign branches) included in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank whose financial statements/financial information reflects total assets of 20,84,279.13 Crore at 31st March 2023 and total revenue of 1,30,247.03 Crore for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. The financial statements/ information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949; and these give information as required to be given by virtue of the provisions of the State Bank of India Act, 1955 and regulations thereunder.

Subject to the limitations of the audit indicated in paragraphs 5 to 7 above and as required by the State Bank of India Act, 1955, and subject also to the limitations of disclosure required therein and as required by subsection (3) of Section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

c) The returns received from the offices and branches of the Bank have been found adequate for the purposes of our audit.

d) The profit and loss account shows the true balance of profit for the year ended 31.03.2023.

9. We further report that:

a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from branches not visited by us;

b) t he Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us;

c) the reports on the accounts of the branch offices audited by branch auditors of the Bank as per the provisions of the Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the State Bank of India Act, 1955 have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; and

d) i n our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the applicable accounting standards, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by the RBI.

10. As required by letter No. DOS.ARG. No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated 17th March 2020 on "Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs) in Public Sector Banks - Reporting obligations for SCAs", we further report on the matters specified in paragraph 2 of the aforesaid letter as under:

a) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards issued by ICAI, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by the RBI.

b) There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Bank.

c) As the bank is not registered under the Companies Act, 2013 the disqualifications from being a director of the bank under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the bank.

d) There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

e) Our Audit report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Banks Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting is given in Annexure - A to this report expressing an unmodified opinion on the Banks Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements as at 31st March 2023.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 10(e) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting as required by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") Letter DOS.ARG. No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated 17th March 2020 (as amended) (the "RBI communication")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of State Bank of India ("the Bank") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Banks branches.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, State Bank of India Act, 1955 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on "the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI".

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report in so far as it relates to the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting of 711 branches is based on the corresponding reports of the respective branch auditors of those branches.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.