SectorBanks
Open₹600.9
Prev. Close₹599.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹707.65
Day's High₹612.4
Day's Low₹595.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,909.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
48.01
48.01
48.01
46.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,193.78
4,884.35
4,500.59
4,285.73
Net Worth
5,241.79
4,932.36
4,548.6
4,332.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-584.95
3,556.41
-612.51
-645.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Arundhati Bhattarcharya
Nominee (Govt)
Gururaj Acharya K
Nominee (RBI)
Murli Radhakrishnan
Director (Workmen Employee)
Raghavendra R
Nominee (SBI)
A Prabhakara
Nominee (SBI)
Ravi Nandan Sahey
Nominee (Govt)
S Selvakumar
Director (Shareholder)
K Lakshmisha
Nominee (SBI)
Neeraj Vyas
Managing Director
Krishnamachari
Nominee (SBI)
Amulya Kumar Sahu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by State Bank of Mysore Merged
Summary
State Bank of Mysore was established in the year 1913 as Bank of Mysore Ltd,under the patronage of the erstwhile Govt.of Mysore,at the instance of the Banking committee headed by the great Engineer-Stateman,Late Dr Sir M Visvevaraya. Subsequently, in March 1960,the Bank became an Associate of State Bank of India.At the end of the financial year 31.03.2006 the Bank has a widespread network of 641 branches and 20 extension counters spread all over India which includes 6 specialised SSI branches, 4 Industrial Finance branches, 3 Corporate Accounts branches, 4 specialised Personal Banking branches, 10 Agricultural Development Branches, 3 Treasury branches, 1 Asset Recovery branch and 7 Service branches, offering wide range of services to the customersThe Bank has also installed the facility of VSAT at Head Office as part of VSAT communication network of RBI.The bank has opened 10 new branches during the fiscal year 2005-06 and with this expansion,the total number of branches stands at 664 spread over 15states in the country. At the end of March 2006, the branch network comprised of 152 Metro,127 Urban,151 Semi-urban and 211 rural branches.
Read More
