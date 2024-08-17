iifl-logo-icon 1
State Bank of Mysore Merged Share Price

606.05
(1.17%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:41:53 PM

State Bank of Mysore Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

600.9

Prev. Close

599.05

Turnover(Lac.)

707.65

Day's High

612.4

Day's Low

595.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,909.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.99

State Bank of Mysore Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

State Bank of Mysore(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

State Bank of Mysore(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.56%

Institutions: 2.55%

Non-Institutions: 7.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

State Bank of Mysore Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

48.01

48.01

48.01

46.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,193.78

4,884.35

4,500.59

4,285.73

Net Worth

5,241.79

4,932.36

4,548.6

4,332.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-584.95

3,556.41

-612.51

-645.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

State Bank of Mysore Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT State Bank of Mysore Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Arundhati Bhattarcharya

Nominee (Govt)

Gururaj Acharya K

Nominee (RBI)

Murli Radhakrishnan

Director (Workmen Employee)

Raghavendra R

Nominee (SBI)

A Prabhakara

Nominee (SBI)

Ravi Nandan Sahey

Nominee (Govt)

S Selvakumar

Director (Shareholder)

K Lakshmisha

Nominee (SBI)

Neeraj Vyas

Managing Director

Krishnamachari

Nominee (SBI)

Amulya Kumar Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by State Bank of Mysore Merged

Summary

State Bank of Mysore was established in the year 1913 as Bank of Mysore Ltd,under the patronage of the erstwhile Govt.of Mysore,at the instance of the Banking committee headed by the great Engineer-Stateman,Late Dr Sir M Visvevaraya. Subsequently, in March 1960,the Bank became an Associate of State Bank of India.At the end of the financial year 31.03.2006 the Bank has a widespread network of 641 branches and 20 extension counters spread all over India which includes 6 specialised SSI branches, 4 Industrial Finance branches, 3 Corporate Accounts branches, 4 specialised Personal Banking branches, 10 Agricultural Development Branches, 3 Treasury branches, 1 Asset Recovery branch and 7 Service branches, offering wide range of services to the customersThe Bank has also installed the facility of VSAT at Head Office as part of VSAT communication network of RBI.The bank has opened 10 new branches during the fiscal year 2005-06 and with this expansion,the total number of branches stands at 664 spread over 15states in the country. At the end of March 2006, the branch network comprised of 152 Metro,127 Urban,151 Semi-urban and 211 rural branches.
