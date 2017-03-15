iifl-logo-icon 1
State Bank of Mysore Merged Cash Flow Statement

606.05
(1.17%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:41:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-584.95

3,556.41

-612.51

-645.08

Other operating items

Operating

-584.95

3,556.41

-612.51

-645.08

Capital expenditure

94.71

121.4

96.31

79.17

Free cash flow

-490.23

3,677.81

-516.19

-565.91

Equity raised

10,106.94

9,413.75

8,801.93

8,281.28

Investing

2,057.96

-1,124.2

2,415.62

2,041.88

Financing

1,38,538.45

1,30,488.46

1,22,799.13

1,09,233.95

Dividends paid

28.81

28.81

14.4

53.82

Net in cash

1,50,241.93

1,42,484.63

1,33,514.89

1,19,045.01

