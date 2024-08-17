iifl-logo-icon 1
State Bank of Mysore Merged Company Summary

606.05
(1.17%)
Mar 15, 2017

State Bank of Mysore Merged Summary

State Bank of Mysore was established in the year 1913 as Bank of Mysore Ltd,under the patronage of the erstwhile Govt.of Mysore,at the instance of the Banking committee headed by the great Engineer-Stateman,Late Dr Sir M Visvevaraya. Subsequently, in March 1960,the Bank became an Associate of State Bank of India.At the end of the financial year 31.03.2006 the Bank has a widespread network of 641 branches and 20 extension counters spread all over India which includes 6 specialised SSI branches, 4 Industrial Finance branches, 3 Corporate Accounts branches, 4 specialised Personal Banking branches, 10 Agricultural Development Branches, 3 Treasury branches, 1 Asset Recovery branch and 7 Service branches, offering wide range of services to the customersThe Bank has also installed the facility of VSAT at Head Office as part of VSAT communication network of RBI.The bank has opened 10 new branches during the fiscal year 2005-06 and with this expansion,the total number of branches stands at 664 spread over 15states in the country. At the end of March 2006, the branch network comprised of 152 Metro,127 Urban,151 Semi-urban and 211 rural branches.

