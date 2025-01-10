To the Members of STEL Holdings Limited

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of STEL Holdings Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under sub- section 10 of section 143 of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Valuation of investments in unquoted securities Key audit matter Auditors response The Company has investments in equity shares, preference shares and convertible debentures which are unquoted. Our audit procedures included, among other things, an assessment of the methodology and the appropriateness of the valuation models and inputs used by management to value investments. These instruments are measured at fair value with the corresponding fair value change recognized in other comprehensive income. The valuation is performed by the company using a fair value hierarchy as applicable below: Further, we assessed the valuation of all individual investments to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within a predefined tolerable differences threshold. • Level 1: valuations based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets. As part of these audit procedures we assessed the accuracy of key inputs used in the valuation. • Level 2: valuations based on other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable either directly or indirectly. We also evaluated the companys assessment whether objective evidence of impairment exists for individual investments. Based on these procedures we have not noted any material differences outside the predefined tolerable differences threshold. • Level 3: valuations based on unobservable inputs for the asset. The valuation of investments is inherently subjective - most predominantly for the level 2 and level 3 investments since these are valued using inputs other than quoted prices in an active market. Key inputs used in the valuation of individual level 3 investments are inputs other than quoted prices in an active market. In addition, the company determines whether objective evidence of impairment exists for individual investments. Given the inherent subjectivity in the valuation of level 3 investments, we determined this to be a significant matter for our audit. This was an area of focus for our audit and an area where significant audit effort was directed.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, Management Discussion & Analysis and Business Responsibility Report if any, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub-section 5 of section 134 of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (1l) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph C below on the reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

3. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on the reporting under Sec. 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

7. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

9. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

C. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPNDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF STEL HOLDINGS LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

c. The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

e. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clauses 3(ii)(a), 3(ii)(b) and 3(ii)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained as per section 189 of the Act. Consequently, the provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The terms and conditions of such investments made, guarantees provided, loans and advances in the nature of loans are, in our opinion, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities provided.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit from public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. The provisions regarding maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. According to the records of the Company, there were no significant delays in remittance of undisputed statutory dues such as including provident fund, employees state insurance, tax deducted at source and goods & services tax. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no statutory dues on the last day of the financial year outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction not recorded in the books of account during the year before the tax authorities.

ix. a. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from financial institutions, banks or Government. The Company has not issued any debentures till date.

b. The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loans, hence reporting under Clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have been informed of any such cases by the management, that causes the financial statements to be materially mis-stated.

b. No report under section 143(12) of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed by the auditors with the Central Government.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been suitably disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors/ director of the company or associate company/a person connected with the Director during the year.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

c. The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, The Company has net assets in excess of Rs.100 Crores as per Balance sheet date, however does not hold or raise public funds and so is exempted from registration.

d. The Group has more than one CIC as a part of the Group. Other than the Company, there are 5 CICs which are part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 is not applicable to the Company and hence there is no unspent amount under sub- section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF STEL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of STEL Holdings Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.