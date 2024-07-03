SectorFinance
Open₹425.3
Prev. Close₹423.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹72.49
Day's High₹425.3
Day's Low₹384.75
52 Week's High₹605.25
52 Week's Low₹271.25
Book Value₹817.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)715.24
P/E48.97
EPS8.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.46
18.46
18.46
18.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,485.38
795.83
720.78
759.36
Net Worth
1,503.84
814.29
739.24
777.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.77
-10.34
3.22
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
18.46
17.16
20.06
12.27
16.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.46
17.16
20.06
12.27
16.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Umang Kanoria
Independent Director
H C Dalal
Independent Director
Prem Kapil
Director
Kaushik Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lakshmi P S
Director
Mahesh Narayanaswamy
Independent Director
Suhana Murshad
Whole-time Director
Abraham Ittyipe
Director
Alok Kalani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by STEL Holdings Ltd
Summary
STEL Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Sentinel Tea and Exports Ltd ) was incorporated in year 1994 to carry on the business of export of tea and other related things. The Company is the part of RPG and RPSG group enterprises one of the largest business conglomerates in India. It was earlier a 100% subsidiary of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. Later on, STEL Holdings Limited was formed consequent to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble High Court of Kerala in 2010. Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) had four wholly owned subsidiaries namely Harrisons Malayalam Financial Services Limited (HMFSL), Harrisons Rubber Products Limited (HRPL), Harrisons Agro Products Limited (HAPL) and Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement cited above, the three companies namely HMFSL, HRPL and HAPL merged into HML.Thereafter, the Company underwent some reorganization in 2010 which resulted into Demerger of the Investment Undertaking of Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) into the Company, named Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited on a going concern basis. On the 3rd September 2010, the Board of Directors of the Company, issued and allotted 1,84,55,405 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Harrisons Malayalam Limited. And due to the demerger, the name of the Company got changed from Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited to STEL Holdings Limited.To align itself with business activities, the Company initiated action to change its name and objects to th
Read More
The STEL Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of STEL Holdings Ltd is ₹715.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of STEL Holdings Ltd is 48.97 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a STEL Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of STEL Holdings Ltd is ₹271.25 and ₹605.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
STEL Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.99%, 3 Years at 39.13%, 1 Year at 37.24%, 6 Month at -8.26%, 3 Month at -23.37% and 1 Month at -14.79%.
