STEL Holdings Ltd Share Price

387.55
(-8.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open425.3
  • Day's High425.3
  • 52 Wk High605.25
  • Prev. Close423.1
  • Day's Low384.75
  • 52 Wk Low 271.25
  • Turnover (lac)72.49
  • P/E48.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value817.99
  • EPS8.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)715.24
  • Div. Yield0
STEL Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

425.3

Prev. Close

423.1

Turnover(Lac.)

72.49

Day's High

425.3

Day's Low

384.75

52 Week's High

605.25

52 Week's Low

271.25

Book Value

817.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

715.24

P/E

48.97

EPS

8.6

Divi. Yield

0

STEL Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

STEL Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

STEL Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 30.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

STEL Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.46

18.46

18.46

18.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,485.38

795.83

720.78

759.36

Net Worth

1,503.84

814.29

739.24

777.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.77

-10.34

3.22

-0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

18.46

17.16

20.06

12.27

16.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.46

17.16

20.06

12.27

16.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

STEL Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT STEL Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Umang Kanoria

Independent Director

H C Dalal

Independent Director

Prem Kapil

Director

Kaushik Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lakshmi P S

Director

Mahesh Narayanaswamy

Independent Director

Suhana Murshad

Whole-time Director

Abraham Ittyipe

Director

Alok Kalani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by STEL Holdings Ltd

Summary

STEL Holdings Ltd (Erstwhile Sentinel Tea and Exports Ltd ) was incorporated in year 1994 to carry on the business of export of tea and other related things. The Company is the part of RPG and RPSG group enterprises one of the largest business conglomerates in India. It was earlier a 100% subsidiary of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. Later on, STEL Holdings Limited was formed consequent to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble High Court of Kerala in 2010. Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) had four wholly owned subsidiaries namely Harrisons Malayalam Financial Services Limited (HMFSL), Harrisons Rubber Products Limited (HRPL), Harrisons Agro Products Limited (HAPL) and Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement cited above, the three companies namely HMFSL, HRPL and HAPL merged into HML.Thereafter, the Company underwent some reorganization in 2010 which resulted into Demerger of the Investment Undertaking of Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) into the Company, named Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited on a going concern basis. On the 3rd September 2010, the Board of Directors of the Company, issued and allotted 1,84,55,405 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Harrisons Malayalam Limited. And due to the demerger, the name of the Company got changed from Sentinel Tea and Exports Limited to STEL Holdings Limited.To align itself with business activities, the Company initiated action to change its name and objects to th
Company FAQs

What is the STEL Holdings Ltd share price today?

The STEL Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of STEL Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of STEL Holdings Ltd is ₹715.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of STEL Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of STEL Holdings Ltd is 48.97 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of STEL Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a STEL Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of STEL Holdings Ltd is ₹271.25 and ₹605.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of STEL Holdings Ltd?

STEL Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.99%, 3 Years at 39.13%, 1 Year at 37.24%, 6 Month at -8.26%, 3 Month at -23.37% and 1 Month at -14.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of STEL Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of STEL Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.15 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 30.56 %

