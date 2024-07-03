iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STEL Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

389.8
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.78

0.39

13.48

0.3

4.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.78

0.39

13.48

0.3

4.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

7.78

0.39

13.48

0.3

4.17

Total Expenditure

0.12

0.25

0.15

0.15

0.16

PBIDT

7.65

0.14

13.33

0.15

4.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

7.65

0.14

13.33

0.15

4.01

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.92

0.03

3.35

0.03

1.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.72

0.09

9.96

0.1

2.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.72

0.09

9.96

0.1

2.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.72

0.09

9.96

0.1

2.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.1

0.05

5.4

0.05

1.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.46

18.46

18.46

18.46

18.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

98.32

35.89

98.88

50

96.16

PBDTM(%)

98.32

35.89

98.88

50

96.16

PATM(%)

73.52

23.07

73.88

33.33

71.7

STEL Holdings: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR STEL Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.