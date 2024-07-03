STEL Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.78
0.39
13.48
0.3
4.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.78
0.39
13.48
0.3
4.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
7.78
0.39
13.48
0.3
4.17
Total Expenditure
0.12
0.25
0.15
0.15
0.16
PBIDT
7.65
0.14
13.33
0.15
4.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
7.65
0.14
13.33
0.15
4.01
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.92
0.03
3.35
0.03
1.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.72
0.09
9.96
0.1
2.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.72
0.09
9.96
0.1
2.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.72
0.09
9.96
0.1
2.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.1
0.05
5.4
0.05
1.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.46
18.46
18.46
18.46
18.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.32
35.89
98.88
50
96.16
PBDTM(%)
98.32
35.89
98.88
50
96.16
PATM(%)
73.52
23.07
73.88
33.33
71.7
