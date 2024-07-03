STEL Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.99
3.97
7.16
0.54
5.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.99
3.97
7.16
0.54
5.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
4.99
3.97
7.16
0.54
5.95
Total Expenditure
0.51
0.44
0.47
0.35
0.57
PBIDT
4.48
3.54
6.69
0.18
5.37
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
4.48
3.54
6.69
0.18
5.37
Depreciation
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.12
0.9
1.69
0.11
0.34
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.31
2.6
4.97
0.04
4.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.31
2.6
4.97
0.04
4.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.31
2.6
4.97
0.04
4.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.79
1.41
2.69
0.02
2.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.46
18.46
18.46
18.46
18.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.77
89.16
93.43
33.33
90.25
PBDTM(%)
89.77
89.16
93.43
33.33
90.25
PATM(%)
66.33
65.49
69.41
7.4
83.86
