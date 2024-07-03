iifl-logo-icon 1
STEL Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

376.35
(-3.45%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.99

3.97

7.16

0.54

5.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.99

3.97

7.16

0.54

5.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

4.99

3.97

7.16

0.54

5.95

Total Expenditure

0.51

0.44

0.47

0.35

0.57

PBIDT

4.48

3.54

6.69

0.18

5.37

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

4.48

3.54

6.69

0.18

5.37

Depreciation

0.05

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.12

0.9

1.69

0.11

0.34

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.31

2.6

4.97

0.04

4.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.31

2.6

4.97

0.04

4.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.31

2.6

4.97

0.04

4.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.79

1.41

2.69

0.02

2.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.46

18.46

18.46

18.46

18.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

89.77

89.16

93.43

33.33

90.25

PBDTM(%)

89.77

89.16

93.43

33.33

90.25

PATM(%)

66.33

65.49

69.41

7.4

83.86

QUICKLINKS FOR STEL Holdings Ltd

