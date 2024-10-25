Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024 adopted by the board in its meeting held today is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, we are attaching the outcome of the board meeting held today i.e October 25,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 302024 Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR, we are intimating the outcome of the meeting of board of directors held today i.e. July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 312024 Pursuant to Reg 30 and Reg 33 of SEBI LODR, we are attaching the outcome of board meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, we hereby inform you that , board in its meeting held today had inter-alia considered and approved items as stated in the attached disclosure.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024