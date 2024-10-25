iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 302024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024 adopted by the board in its meeting held today is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, we are attaching the outcome of the board meeting held today i.e October 25,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 302024 Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR, we are intimating the outcome of the meeting of board of directors held today i.e. July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 312024 Pursuant to Reg 30 and Reg 33 of SEBI LODR, we are attaching the outcome of board meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, we hereby inform you that , board in its meeting held today had inter-alia considered and approved items as stated in the attached disclosure.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
STEL Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended December 312023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR , the board approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31,2023, which are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to regulation 30, the board in its meeting held today approved the Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31,2023 which is enclosed herewith along with the Limited review report of auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

