Sterling Webnet Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
0
0
0
Working capital
0.43
-0.01
-0.44
0.41
Other operating items
Operating
0.38
-0.02
-0.47
0.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.12
Free cash flow
0.38
-0.02
-0.47
0.3
Equity raised
-6.22
-0.92
-0.84
-0.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.84
-0.95
-1.32
-0.57
