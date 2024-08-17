SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.45
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.82
-5.8
-5.8
-5.79
Net Worth
-0.03
0
0
0
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
0
0
0
Working capital
0.43
-0.01
-0.44
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-89.7
-53.51
-43.02
17.92
EBIT growth
-89.7
-53.51
-315.86
-26.41
Net profit growth
152.53
-53.51
-411.52
-22.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Ishwar Singh Sheokend
Additional Executive Director
Kanwar Pal
Additional Director
Anamika
Additional Executive Director
Sachin Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Saarc Net Limited engages in the sale of computer hardware and software products. It also involves in the trade of shares and derivatives, as well as in textile business. The company is based in New Delhi, India. Saarc Net, incorporated in the year 1995, is based in New Delhi, India.
