Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Striders Impex Private Limited

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Striders Impex Private Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31,2025, March 31,2024 and March 31,2023, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year ended March 31,2025, March 31,2024 and March 31,2023, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information") as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 29, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus ("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offering (SME IPO) of equity shares prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, V R Sabnis and Associates, Chartered Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer review certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement letter requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed IPO;

b. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31,2024 and March 31,2023, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Auditors Report issued by us dated May 29, 2025 for the period ended on March 31,2025 and by the Auditor Richa Khandekar & Co dated September 30, 2024 and August 17, 2023 for the year ended March 31,2024 and March 31,2023 respectively.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended 31 March, 2024 and 31 March, 2023 to reflect the same grouping/classifications followed as at and for the period ended March 31,2025;

b. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c. Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d. have been prepared in accordance with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note;

e. does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments.

8. In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and Annexure V to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and Annexure V to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the Period ended on March 31, 2025 and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2025 and March 31,2024 and March 31,2023 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed SME IPO.

Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated Financial Statements Annexure IV Material Adjustment to the Restated Financial Statements Annexure V Restated Statement of Share Capital Annexure-VI Restated Statement of Reserves and Surplus Annexure-VII Restated Statement of Long - Term Borrowings Annexure-VIII Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions Annexure-IX Restated Statement of Short - Term Borrowings Annexure-X Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure-XI Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Annexure-XII Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions Annexure-XIII Restated Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment Annexure-XIV Restated Statement of Intangible Asset Annexure-XV Restated Statement of Intangible assets under development Annexure-XVI Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments Annexure-XVII Restated Statement of Deferred Taxes Annexure-XVIII Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-XIX Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Annexure-XX Restated Statement of Inventories Annexure-XXI Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-XXII Restated Statement of Cash and Bank Balances Annexure-XXIII Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans & Advances Annexure-XXIV Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Annexure-XXV Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Annexure-XXVI Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure-XXVII Restated Statement of Cost of material consumed Annexure-XXVIII Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Annexure-XXIX Restated Statement of Finance Costs Annexure-XXX Restated Statement of Depreciation and amortization expense Annexure-XXXI Restated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure-XXXII Restated Statement of Payment to Auditors Annexure-XXXIII Restated Statement of Earning Per Shares Annexure-XXXIV Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Annexure-XXXV Restated Statement of Related Party Disclosures Annexure-XXXVI Restated Statement of Foreign Currency Disclosure Annexure-XXXVII Restated Statement of Statement of Capitalisation Annexure-XXXVIII Restated Statement of Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure-XXXIX Restated Statement of Financial Ratios Annexure-XL Restated Statement of Other Statutory Disclosures for Restated Financial Statements Annexure-XLI Restated Statement of dues to micro and small enterprises as defined under the MSME Act, 2006 Annexure-XLII Restated Statement of Undisclosed Income Annexure-XLIII Restated Statement of Audit Trail Disclosures Annexure-XLIV

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned above.

13. In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Annexure V to XLIV of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.