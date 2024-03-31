To, The Members

Striders Impex Private Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting Annual Report with the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 (Rs. in lakhs) (Rs. in lakhs) Total Revenue 4056.65 3045.42 Less: Expenses (3618.54) (2770.15) Net Profit Before Tax 438.11 275.28 Less: Provision for Current Tax - (72.22) Add / (Less): Provision for Deferred Tax 0.45 - Less: Taxes of earlier years - - Net Profit after tax 438.55 203.06 Other Comprehensive Income after tax - - Total Comprehensive Income - - Balance brought forward from Previous Year 207.56 4.38 Transfer of share option outstanding account - - Balance carried to Balance Sheet 646.11 207.44

2. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY Financial highlights

During the year, the Company has profit of Rs 438.11 Lakhs as compared to previous year profit of Rs 275.28 Lakhs. The profit is increased as the revenue has increased as compared to previous year.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year under review.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING T H E FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There were no material changes and commitments occurred between the ends of the financial year of the Company affecting its financial position.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year, the Company has not issued any securities.

6. DIVIDEND

Directors have not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply, as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

8. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

No changes have been made to the Board of Directors of the Company during the year:

9. BOARD MEETINGS

Four Board Meetings were held during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The maximum gap between any two Board Meetings was less than one hundred and twenty days in compliance with the provisions of [Sec 173] of The Companies Act, 2013.

The names of members of the Board and their attendance at the Board Meetings are as under:

Name Number of meetings attended/Total meetings 1 Kumarshri Bahety 4 / 4 2 Mustafa Kapasi 4 / 4

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the Provision of [Sec 134(5)] of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors report that: -

• in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

• we have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Loss of the Company for that year.

• we have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of the adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• we have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

• We have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively

• sub clause (e) of section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to laying down internal financial controls is not applicable to the Company, the Company being unlisted.

11. BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and does not call for any further comment.

12. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUBSECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 other than those which are reportable to the central government.

13. AUDIT COMMITTEE

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

14. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

15. STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

16. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

17. INTERNAL COMPLAINT COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted committee under the ‘Sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and complied with the provisions of the same.

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the financial year. Your Directors further state that during the financial year, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

18. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in future.

19. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

This clause is not applicable to the Company

20. PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

This clause is not applicable to the Company

21. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return for the period ended 31st March 2024 in Form No. MGT-9 as prescribed under the provisions of the section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder is not required to be prepared as part of this report as per MCA notification dated 5th March 2021.

22. MAINTAINENCE OF COST RECORDS

In accordance with the auditors report, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

This clause is not applicable to the Company

24. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

26. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Name Managerial Remuneration 1 Kumarshri Bahety Rs. 14,17,500 2 Mustafa Kapasi Rs. 20,40,000

27. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

There were no loans made or guarantees given under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year under review.

28. DEPOSITS

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

29. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 were on the arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and hence the details of the same are not required to be furnished in form AOC-2.

30. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

This clause is not applicable to the Company

31. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

This clause is not applicable to the Company.

32. OTHER IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES • Risk Management Policy

The company has developed and implemented a risk management policy including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company.

33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. We also wish to place on record our deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.