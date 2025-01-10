<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

To The Members of Sudal Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sudal Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by in terms of their report referred to in the other matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

The Company has been continuously incurring losses over last several years (However, there was net profit of Rs.12,118.66 lakhs after comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2024 after write back of Rs.12,540.97 lakhs on settlement pursuant to Honble National Company Law Tribunal Order dated August 10, 2023). The management believes that it is appropriate to prepare these financial statements on a going concern basis in view of the following:

(a) the Companys Prepackage Insolvency Resolution Plan (PIRP) was approved by Honble NCLT, Mumbai vide its Order dated August 10, 2023;

(b) expected favourable outcome in the matter of appeal filed before Honble NCLAT by one of the unsecured lender;

(c) post settlement timely payment of the installments to the lender in compliance with aforesaid NCLT Order ;

(d) expected better operational performance also.

Also Refer note 42 of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Business responsibility report, Corporate Governance report and Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Our opinion on the financial statement and our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements below is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B".

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(16) of the Act:

(h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial performance in its financial statements. [Refer note 38 to financial statements]

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds other than disclosed in the financial statements (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

[Refer note 51 to financial statements]

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds other than disclosed in the financial statements (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. [Refer note 52 to financial statements]

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement.

V. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the financial year 2023-24 and hence reporting under Rule 11 (f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in the underlying database and in the application when using certain privileged access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software. (Refer note 54 to the financial statements)

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure "A" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Sudal Industries Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024 :

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we state that:

i. a. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

A. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has physically verified all its PPE during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment, (other than properties where the Company is lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company), are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its PPE and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, neither any proceedings have been initiated during the year nor are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. [Refer note 46 to financial statements]

ii. a. The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year.

The procedures of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management and its coverage is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crores from banks on the basis of security of current assets which had become overdue for quite some time (Refer note 41 of the financial statements). The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate from financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. In respect of Investments made provision of guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investment and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not made investments, granted any loans, provided guarantee and security under Section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable and hence reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 have been accepted by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section 1 of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we are not required and therefore, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues mentioned in clause vii (a) above which have been not deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Rs.in lakhs Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Central and State Goods and Service 34.41* Financial Year 2018- 19 The Joint Commissioner (Appeals) of SGST (Large Tax payer Unit-2) Tax, Interest and penalty 5.35 Financial Year 2021- 22 The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax , Mumbai

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. [Refer note50 to financial statements]

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, following default in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders have been settled as mentioned in note no 41 of the financial statements pursuant to the Honble NCLT Order dated August 10, 2023-:

Nature of borrowing, Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loans/Cash Credit Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) 3,240.74 Principal 3235 days (Since October 1 2014 to NCLT Order dated Refer note 41 of the financial statements in respect Term Loans/Cash Credit Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) 8,978.41 Interest August 10, 2023 ) settlement pursuant to Hon’ble NCLT Order dated August 10, 2023 Inter- Corporate Deposits Various Parties 3,546.24 Principal including interest capitalised 2504 days (Since October 1, 2016 to NCLT Order dated August 10, 2023 )

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. [Refer note 48 to financial statements]

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, term loan taken from a body corporate and partnership firms have been applied for making payment to the lenders pursuant to the Companys Prepackage Insolvency Resolution Plan (PIRP) which was approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai vide its order dated August 10, 2023 which is in compliance with purposes for which these term loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not utilized short term funds for long term purposes.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, joint venture and associate and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order in respect of funds taken from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiary, joint venture and associate, is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, joint venture and associate and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) in respect of funds raised on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture and associate, is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of 10,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the promoters pursuant to the Companys Prepackage Insolvency Resolution Plan (PIRP) was approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai vide its order dated August 10, 2023 in compliance with Section 62 of the Act. The requirements of Section 62 of the Act, have been complied with and the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) under Section 42 of the Act.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard.

(Refer note 40 to the financial statements)

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, internal audit system needs to be strengthened in the areas such as receivable management/ payable management and human resource to be commensurate with the size and nature of its business. As explained by the management, the Company is taking necessary steps to cover in the scope aforesaid areas to strengthen the Internal audit system.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the "Companies in the Group" as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses (after considering exceptional items) during the financial year covered by our audit. However, it did incur cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 1944.09 lakhs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we draw your attention to para "Material uncertainty related to Going Concern" of our auditors report that material uncertainty exist in respect of going concern as on the date of the audit report. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company is not required to spend on Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For BAGARIA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.113447W/W-100019 Vinay Somani Place: Mumbai Partner Date: May 30, 2024 Membership No. 143503 UDIN: 24143503BKDZNB5768

Annexure "B" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Sudal Industries Limited for the year ended March 31,2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sudal Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management;(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements; and (4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organisation from time to time (please refer Clause (xiv) (a) of the Annexure A).

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company needs to strengthen the internal financial controls system over financial reporting as Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be prepared for Production, Inventory Management, Payroll Management, Property, Plant & Equipment procurement, Receivable and payable management etc. and therefore, we are unable to comment on such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.