Summary

Sudal Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979 for the manufacture of aluminium extrusions and aluminium alloys. The company, formerly known as Sudarshan Aluminium Industries, was promoted by S C Chokani in association agreement with Hindustan Aluminium Corporation for providing technical assistance. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Aluminium Extrusions and Aluminium based Alloys. The products are made by melting of Aluminium Ingots into Alloy Billets and further extruded to manufacture extrusions.The companys products are aluminium extrusions and alloys. The companys commercial production started in the year 1981. During 1985-86, the performance of the company was unsatisfactory due to under-utilisation of capacity, shortage of raw material and labour strike, etc. The situation slightly improved during the next two years but again ran into rough weather during 1988-89 due to the increase in the cost of raw materials and inputs, drastic reduction in selling prices and increase in excise duty. The intermittent and inadequate supply of aluminium ingots also added to the problems. Consequently the company incurred loss continuously. The companys products find extensive usage in agricultural, transportation, electrical, electronics, consumer durables, defence, tubing, irrigation tubing, pump body extrusions, airways, shipping, etc. The companys client list consists of companies like BHEL, TELCO, L & T, Philips, Siemens, Mahindra and Mahindra, Godrej, Bajaj A

