SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹60.5
Prev. Close₹60.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹60.5
Day's Low₹56.01
52 Week's High₹68
52 Week's Low₹26.61
Book Value₹28.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.27
P/E13.15
EPS4.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.37
7.37
7.37
7.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.89
-110.3
-77.02
-67.47
Net Worth
19.26
-102.93
-69.65
-60.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
81.76
92.01
124.13
105.53
yoy growth (%)
-11.14
-25.87
17.62
25.43
Raw materials
-59.69
-77.65
-100.54
-84.92
As % of sales
73.01
84.39
80.99
80.47
Employee costs
-3.47
-3.61
-4.11
-3.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-13.6
-23.49
-10.43
-10.86
Depreciation
-2.91
-3.02
-3.06
-3.07
Tax paid
-0.21
-1.67
-0.71
-0.1
Working capital
-31.31
-18.1
-8.5
-9.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.14
-25.87
17.62
25.43
Op profit growth
-225.69
-195.93
-9.87
-23.84
EBIT growth
-147.37
-276.68
69.8
-51.92
Net profit growth
-51.62
156.27
1.65
56.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sudarshan S Chokhani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shyantanu S Chokhani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mukesh Ashar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lalit Vijaykumar Maharshi
Independent Director
Madhuri Ahire
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasanna Vitthal Ramdas
Reports by Sudal Industries Ltd
Summary
Sudal Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979 for the manufacture of aluminium extrusions and aluminium alloys. The company, formerly known as Sudarshan Aluminium Industries, was promoted by S C Chokani in association agreement with Hindustan Aluminium Corporation for providing technical assistance. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Aluminium Extrusions and Aluminium based Alloys. The products are made by melting of Aluminium Ingots into Alloy Billets and further extruded to manufacture extrusions.The companys products are aluminium extrusions and alloys. The companys commercial production started in the year 1981. During 1985-86, the performance of the company was unsatisfactory due to under-utilisation of capacity, shortage of raw material and labour strike, etc. The situation slightly improved during the next two years but again ran into rough weather during 1988-89 due to the increase in the cost of raw materials and inputs, drastic reduction in selling prices and increase in excise duty. The intermittent and inadequate supply of aluminium ingots also added to the problems. Consequently the company incurred loss continuously. The companys products find extensive usage in agricultural, transportation, electrical, electronics, consumer durables, defence, tubing, irrigation tubing, pump body extrusions, airways, shipping, etc. The companys client list consists of companies like BHEL, TELCO, L & T, Philips, Siemens, Mahindra and Mahindra, Godrej, Bajaj A
The Sudal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudal Industries Ltd is ₹41.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sudal Industries Ltd is 13.15 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudal Industries Ltd is ₹26.61 and ₹68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sudal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.05%, 3 Years at 82.70%, 1 Year at 131.89%, 6 Month at 23.47%, 3 Month at -5.42% and 1 Month at 3.86%.
