iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sudal Industries Ltd Share Price

56.01
(-7.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.5
  • Day's High60.5
  • 52 Wk High68
  • Prev. Close60.5
  • Day's Low56.01
  • 52 Wk Low 26.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E13.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.07
  • EPS4.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sudal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

60.5

Prev. Close

60.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.86

Day's High

60.5

Day's Low

56.01

52 Week's High

68

52 Week's Low

26.61

Book Value

28.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.27

P/E

13.15

EPS

4.6

Divi. Yield

0

Sudal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Dec, 2024

arrow

Sudal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sudal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sudal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.37

7.37

7.37

7.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.89

-110.3

-77.02

-67.47

Net Worth

19.26

-102.93

-69.65

-60.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

81.76

92.01

124.13

105.53

yoy growth (%)

-11.14

-25.87

17.62

25.43

Raw materials

-59.69

-77.65

-100.54

-84.92

As % of sales

73.01

84.39

80.99

80.47

Employee costs

-3.47

-3.61

-4.11

-3.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-13.6

-23.49

-10.43

-10.86

Depreciation

-2.91

-3.02

-3.06

-3.07

Tax paid

-0.21

-1.67

-0.71

-0.1

Working capital

-31.31

-18.1

-8.5

-9.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.14

-25.87

17.62

25.43

Op profit growth

-225.69

-195.93

-9.87

-23.84

EBIT growth

-147.37

-276.68

69.8

-51.92

Net profit growth

-51.62

156.27

1.65

56.11

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sudal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sudal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sudarshan S Chokhani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shyantanu S Chokhani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mukesh Ashar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lalit Vijaykumar Maharshi

Independent Director

Madhuri Ahire

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasanna Vitthal Ramdas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sudal Industries Ltd

Summary

Sudal Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1979 for the manufacture of aluminium extrusions and aluminium alloys. The company, formerly known as Sudarshan Aluminium Industries, was promoted by S C Chokani in association agreement with Hindustan Aluminium Corporation for providing technical assistance. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Aluminium Extrusions and Aluminium based Alloys. The products are made by melting of Aluminium Ingots into Alloy Billets and further extruded to manufacture extrusions.The companys products are aluminium extrusions and alloys. The companys commercial production started in the year 1981. During 1985-86, the performance of the company was unsatisfactory due to under-utilisation of capacity, shortage of raw material and labour strike, etc. The situation slightly improved during the next two years but again ran into rough weather during 1988-89 due to the increase in the cost of raw materials and inputs, drastic reduction in selling prices and increase in excise duty. The intermittent and inadequate supply of aluminium ingots also added to the problems. Consequently the company incurred loss continuously. The companys products find extensive usage in agricultural, transportation, electrical, electronics, consumer durables, defence, tubing, irrigation tubing, pump body extrusions, airways, shipping, etc. The companys client list consists of companies like BHEL, TELCO, L & T, Philips, Siemens, Mahindra and Mahindra, Godrej, Bajaj A
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sudal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sudal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sudal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudal Industries Ltd is ₹41.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sudal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sudal Industries Ltd is 13.15 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sudal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudal Industries Ltd is ₹26.61 and ₹68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sudal Industries Ltd?

Sudal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.05%, 3 Years at 82.70%, 1 Year at 131.89%, 6 Month at 23.47%, 3 Month at -5.42% and 1 Month at 3.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sudal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sudal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudal Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.