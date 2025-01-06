iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.01
(-7.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sudal Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-13.6

-23.49

-10.43

-10.86

Depreciation

-2.91

-3.02

-3.06

-3.07

Tax paid

-0.21

-1.67

-0.71

-0.1

Working capital

-31.31

-18.1

-8.5

-9.74

Other operating items

Operating

-48.05

-46.29

-22.72

-23.78

Capital expenditure

-0.64

-5

0.44

4.15

Free cash flow

-48.69

-51.29

-22.27

-19.63

Equity raised

-107.29

-50.13

-27.88

-5.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

18.73

32.89

25.26

20.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-137.25

-68.54

-24.9

-4.73

