Sudal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-13.6
-23.49
-10.43
-10.86
Depreciation
-2.91
-3.02
-3.06
-3.07
Tax paid
-0.21
-1.67
-0.71
-0.1
Working capital
-31.31
-18.1
-8.5
-9.74
Other operating items
Operating
-48.05
-46.29
-22.72
-23.78
Capital expenditure
-0.64
-5
0.44
4.15
Free cash flow
-48.69
-51.29
-22.27
-19.63
Equity raised
-107.29
-50.13
-27.88
-5.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
18.73
32.89
25.26
20.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-137.25
-68.54
-24.9
-4.73
