Sudal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59
(5.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

81.76

92.01

124.13

105.53

yoy growth (%)

-11.14

-25.87

17.62

25.43

Raw materials

-59.69

-77.65

-100.54

-84.92

As % of sales

73.01

84.39

80.99

80.47

Employee costs

-3.47

-3.61

-4.11

-3.64

As % of sales

4.24

3.93

3.31

3.45

Other costs

-12.36

-15.69

-14.31

-11.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.12

17.05

11.52

10.63

Operating profit

6.22

-4.95

5.16

5.73

OPM

7.61

-5.38

4.16

5.42

Depreciation

-2.91

-3.02

-3.06

-3.07

Interest expense

-17.39

-15.5

-14.95

-13.52

Other income

0.46

0

2.41

0

Profit before tax

-13.6

-23.49

-10.43

-10.86

Taxes

-0.21

-1.67

-0.71

-0.1

Tax rate

1.6

7.14

6.85

1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.82

-25.16

-11.15

-10.97

Exceptional items

0

-3.41

0

0

Net profit

-13.82

-28.58

-11.15

-10.97

yoy growth (%)

-51.62

156.27

1.65

56.11

NPM

-16.91

-31.06

-8.98

-10.39

