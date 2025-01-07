Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
81.76
92.01
124.13
105.53
yoy growth (%)
-11.14
-25.87
17.62
25.43
Raw materials
-59.69
-77.65
-100.54
-84.92
As % of sales
73.01
84.39
80.99
80.47
Employee costs
-3.47
-3.61
-4.11
-3.64
As % of sales
4.24
3.93
3.31
3.45
Other costs
-12.36
-15.69
-14.31
-11.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.12
17.05
11.52
10.63
Operating profit
6.22
-4.95
5.16
5.73
OPM
7.61
-5.38
4.16
5.42
Depreciation
-2.91
-3.02
-3.06
-3.07
Interest expense
-17.39
-15.5
-14.95
-13.52
Other income
0.46
0
2.41
0
Profit before tax
-13.6
-23.49
-10.43
-10.86
Taxes
-0.21
-1.67
-0.71
-0.1
Tax rate
1.6
7.14
6.85
1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.82
-25.16
-11.15
-10.97
Exceptional items
0
-3.41
0
0
Net profit
-13.82
-28.58
-11.15
-10.97
yoy growth (%)
-51.62
156.27
1.65
56.11
NPM
-16.91
-31.06
-8.98
-10.39
