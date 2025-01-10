Sudal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.37
7.37
7.37
7.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.89
-110.3
-77.02
-67.47
Net Worth
19.26
-102.93
-69.65
-60.1
Minority Interest
Debt
22.11
34.25
0
4.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.37
-68.68
-69.65
-55.35
Fixed Assets
35.42
32.86
41.88
41.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.94
-103.65
-114.16
-98.27
Inventories
7.61
10.32
11.79
11.38
Inventory Days
50.8
Sundry Debtors
8.85
10.32
8.82
7.83
Debtor Days
34.95
Other Current Assets
2.32
5.87
6.21
4.35
Sundry Creditors
-9.15
-9.72
-9.13
-11
Creditor Days
49.1
Other Current Liabilities
-5.69
-120.44
-131.85
-110.83
Cash
2.01
2.12
2.61
1.04
Total Assets
41.37
-68.67
-69.67
-55.36
