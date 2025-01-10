iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

55.2
(-3.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudal Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.37

7.37

7.37

7.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.89

-110.3

-77.02

-67.47

Net Worth

19.26

-102.93

-69.65

-60.1

Minority Interest

Debt

22.11

34.25

0

4.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.37

-68.68

-69.65

-55.35

Fixed Assets

35.42

32.86

41.88

41.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.94

-103.65

-114.16

-98.27

Inventories

7.61

10.32

11.79

11.38

Inventory Days

50.8

Sundry Debtors

8.85

10.32

8.82

7.83

Debtor Days

34.95

Other Current Assets

2.32

5.87

6.21

4.35

Sundry Creditors

-9.15

-9.72

-9.13

-11

Creditor Days

49.1

Other Current Liabilities

-5.69

-120.44

-131.85

-110.83

Cash

2.01

2.12

2.61

1.04

Total Assets

41.37

-68.67

-69.67

-55.36

