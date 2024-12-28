|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|This is inform that the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024 Sudal Industries Limited as informed BSE that the the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed December 22, 2024 to Saturday, December 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on December 28, 2024. Proceedings of the 45th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, December 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2024) Scrutinizers Report along with voting results with respect to the 45 Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
