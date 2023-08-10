<dhhead>Directors Report</dhhead>

Your Directors present the Forty Fifth (45th) Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

I. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company’s performance during the year ended 31st March, 2017 as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized below:

Particulars For the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 For the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 Total Revenue 14,419.49 16,170.72 Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax 735.57 -467.47 Less: Interest and Finance Charges 915.57 2,382.96 Less: Depreciation 179.41 239.24 Profit/(Loss) Before Exceptional Item and Taxation -359.41 -3,089.66 Exceptional Item 12540.97 -248.16 Less: Provisions for Current Tax 0 0 Less: Provision for Deferred Tax 0 0 Less :Provision for tax for earlier year 63.91 0 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 12117.66 -3337.82 Other comprehensive income -1.00 10.32 Total comprehensive income for the year 12118.66 -3327.51

OPERATIONS AND RESULTS:

During the year under review, the revenue from operation was lower both in terms of value and quantum due to uncertainty in frequent and high price velocity . During the year under review, the NCLT has approved the companys Base Resolution Plan vide their order dated 10/08/2023.. The Company in accordance with the order of said bench, had raised the Rs20.00 Cr through ICD from a private NBFC , issued 10 lakhs Shares of rs10.00 each to Promoters (Rs1.00 Cr) and arranged the balance of Rs.1.42 Cr from out of their own resources.

As result of such acceptance of resolution plan, , the Company has written back Rs12540.97 lacs towards waiver of Interest and principal amount and thereby the final Net profit after tax for earlier year was Rs. 12118.66 lakhs and even the Net worth of Company has become positive. Jaldhara Properties & Trading Pvt Ltd, has filed an appeal before National Company law Appellate tribunal (NCLAT) for reversal of base resolution plan approved.

There was no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the operational loss in the current Ffinancial Year, the Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the Ffinancial Year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

In view of Profit earned after write bake of liability for earlier years , the Board of Directors have not recommended transfer of any amount to reserves.

REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, the Company did not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture company. DEPOSITS: The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 134 (3) (i) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, no material changes and commitments have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company and date of this report which could affect the Companys financial position.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No significant or material orders passed by Regulators, courts or tribunals which could affect the operations of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS/ ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The details of material transactions / contracts / arrangements entered by the Company with related party / parties as defined under the provisions of Section 2 (76) of the Companies Act, 2013, during the Financial Year under review, are furnished in Annexure - I and forms part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES:

During the year under review, there were no loans, guarantees given and investments made and securities provided on behalf of the others.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT & CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is attached and marked as Annexure - II, forms part of this Report.

MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL: BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Sudarshan Chokhani (DIN: 00243355), being longest in the office is liable to retire by rotation in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Necessary proposal for his appointment has been included in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

To fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Ms. Neha Dhuru (DIN: 08206406), Independent Director resigned w.e.f. from May 2, 2023, due to her personal reasons, pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to approval of members, appointed of Ms. Madhuri Ahire : (10338913) as the Independent Director of the Company, for a period of five years with effect from November 06, 2023 to November 05, 2028. Necessary approval of the Members of the Company will be obtained in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Except as above there were no changes in Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming their independence vis-?-vis the Company. In the opinion of the Board, each of the Independent Director possess requisite integrity, expertise, and experience for acting as an Independent Director of the Company. All the Independent Directors who are required to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test as contemplated under Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, have complied with the same.

DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES:

a. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors met five (5) times during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The dates on which the Board of Directors met during the Financial Year under review are as under:

May 26, 2023 August 14, 2023 August 23,2023 November 06, 2023 February 12, 2024

The time interval between two Board meetings did not exceed the maximum permissible limit prescribed under the Act and applicable laws.

b. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and of the loss before exceptional Item of the Company for that year;

proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis;

the internal financial controls laid down have been followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

c. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The composition of the said Committee as on March 31, 2024 was as under:

Sr. No. Particulars Members 1 Mr. Jal Thanawala Non-Executive Independent Director (Chairman) 2 Mr. Lalit Maharshi Non-Executive Independent Director (Member) 3 Mr. Shyantanu S. Chokhani Non -Executive Director (Member)

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

Major criteria defined in the policy framed for appointment of and payment of remuneration to the Directors of the Company, are as under:

Minimum Qualification Positive Attributes Independence Experience

The Policy is also available on the Companys web-site i.e. www.sudal.co.in.

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

d. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of Directors constituted under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, confirms the compliance of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The composition of the Audit Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section.

The Audit Committee as on March 31, 2024 comprised of:

Sr. No. Particulars Members 1 Mr. Lalit Maharshi Non-Executive Independent Director (Chairman) 2 Mr. Jal Thanawala Non-Executive Independent Director (Member) 3 Mr. Sudarshan Chokhani Executive Director (Member)

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company had accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary of the Audit Committee.

e. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

During the year under review, pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, comprising of the following members as on March 31, 204:

Sr. No. Particulars Members 1 Mr Sudarshan S Chokhani Executive Director (Chairman) 2 Mr. Jal Thanawala Non-Executive Independent Director (Member) 3 Mr. Lalit Maharshi Non-Executive Independent Director (Member).

* Ms. Neha Dhuru was resigned from independent Director of the Company w.e.f. May 2, 2023. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. f. VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any financial statements and reports, etc.

The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concern/grievance to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral, and legal conduct of business operations.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Directors of the Company has designed Risk Management Policy and Guidelines to avoid events, situations, or circumstances, which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses, and define a structured approach to manage uncertainty and to make use of these in their decision making pertaining to all business divisions and corporate functions. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual / strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEE AND BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually, as well as the evaluation of all Committees. The manner in which evaluation has been carried out is detailed in Annexure - III, which forms part of this Report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business and size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating satisfactorily. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws, and regulations and that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and adequately protected.

During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial Year under review has been furnished and marked as Annexure - IV.

AUDITORS AND REPORTS

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

a. OBSERVATIONS OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024:

The observations made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. RE-APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, Bagaria & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN.: 113447W/W-100019), the Statutory Auditors of the Company, were re-appointed for period of 5 (Five) years, to hold office from the conclusion of 43rd (Forty Third) Annual General Meeting the conclusion of the 48th (Forty Eighth) Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has received a certificate from the said Auditors that they are eligible to hold office as the Auditors of the Company.

c. FRAUD REPORTING:

During the year under review, there were no instances of material fraud falling under Rule 13 (1) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the course of the Audit conducted.

d. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024:

In terms of the provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory enactments thereof), the Board had appointed M/s. Rathi and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s Rathi and Associates in Form MR-3 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is appended as Annexure - V to this Report.

The observations made by the Secretarial Auditors in their report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are as follows:

a) Pursuant to Regulation 46 (2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Companys website is not fully updated with the information required to be disseminated.

Management reply

The web site is complied with and updated

e. COST AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to appoint a Cost Auditors for auditing the cost and other relevant records of the Company.

In accordance with the said provisions and as per the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting dated May 30, 2024 re-appointed M/s. Hemant Shah & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 000394), as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 on a remuneration of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakhs Only) for the applicable Product Groups. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is required to be placed before the Members in the General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a Resolution seeking members ratification for remuneration payable to M/s. Hemant Shah & Associates, Cost Auditors is included in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, Extract of the Annual Return for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 made under the provisions of Section 92 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at www.sudal.co.in under the section "Annual Return 2023-24".

b. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility policy) Rules, 2014, were not applicable to your Company during the Financial Year 2022-23 and accordingly compliances with respect to the same were not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

c. DISCLOSURES UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace and has also established an Internal Complaints Committee, as stipulated by The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. No case pertaining to sexual harassment at workplace has been reported to Company during the Financial Year 2022-23.

d. GENERAL:

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions or applicability on these items during the year under review:

- not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43 (a) (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4 (4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is not furnished.

- not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54 (1) (d) of the Act read with Rule 8 (13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

- not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62 (1) (b) of the Act read with Rule 12 (9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

- no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67 (3) of the Act read with Rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is in compliance with the mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

SERVICE OF DOCUMENTS THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS:

Subject to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, all documents, including the Notice and Annual Report shall be sent through electronic transmission in respect of members whose email IDs are registered in their demat account or are otherwise provided by the members. A member shall be entitled to request for physical copy of any such documents.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, the Company had filed an application for initiating Pre-packaged Insolvency Resolution Process as per Section 54A (2) (g) of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016". The application provided for mode and methods for settlement of dues of each of the financial creditors. Further, the said application has been admitted by the NCLT and on August 10, 2023, the said Authority approved the Prepackaged Plan.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

The Board of Directors take this opportunity to thanks the Customers, Shareholders, Suppliers, bankers, Business partners/Associates, Financial Institutions and State Governments for their consistent support and encouragement to the Company.