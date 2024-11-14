Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024, in accordance provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Re-appointment of Mr. Lalit Maharshi (DIN:-08519212) as an Independent Director of the Company for his second consecutive term of 5 years w.e.f. July 25, 2024 to July 24, 2029 subject to the approval of the Shareholders

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024