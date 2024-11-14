iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudal Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024, in accordance provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Lalit Maharshi (DIN:-08519212) as an Independent Director of the Company for his second consecutive term of 5 years w.e.f. July 25, 2024 to July 24, 2029 subject to the approval of the Shareholders
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

