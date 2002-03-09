Ref no. 240530/005/R

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SUDITI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) for the period ended on that date, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and other accounting principles generally accepted in

India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, of the total comprehensive loss (including other comprehensive income) for the period ended on that date, Changes in Equity and its Cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified. These matters included those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit matter description How the scope of our audit responded to the key audit matter Revenue from Contracts with Customers: The audit procedures included but were not limited to: (Refer to Note no.3.2 of the Notes to the Standalone financial statements) --Assessment of the processes of the Company for adoption of the new accounting standards. Revenue from contracts with customer is recognized upon transfer of control of promised goods and is measured at the transaction price received or receivable, net of returns and allowances, trade discounts and volume rebates, based on contractually defined terms. --Selecting a sample from each type of the contracts with the customers, and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. Carrying out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re-performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. In some cases, discounts estimated will be determined on sale of goods by the customers. Also, in certain cases the Company has contracts with customers which entitle them to right of return. At year end, number of returns, and discounts that have been incurred and not yet settled with the customer are estimated and accrued. Estimating the amount of accrual at year-end is considered a key audit matter due to the judgements required to be made by management. --Testing the relevant controls including access and change management controls of information technology systems, which are relevant for appropriate measurement and presentation of revenue and related account balances. Performing following procedures on the samples selected: --Reading, analysing and identifying the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. --Comparing these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. --Testing sample of revenues with the performance obligation specified in the underlying contracts. --Carrying analytical procedure for reasonableness of revenue disclosed by segments. --Evaluating the appropriateness of adequate disclosures in accordance with the standards. Inventory valuation: (Refer to Note no. 3.8 to the Notes to the Standalone financial statements) We obtained a detailed understanding and evaluated the design and implementation of controls that the Company has established in relation to inventory valuation. Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS 2. As described in the Note no. 3.8 on Inventories, the Company carries inventory at the lower of cost and fair value less costs to sell. The Company provides for changes in value based on estimated inventory usage. This methodology relies upon assumptions made in determining appropriate provisioning percentages to apply to inventory balances. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw Material, Finished Goods and Work in Progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of inventory provisions by: verifying the value of a sample of inventory items to confirm whether they are held at the lower of cost and net realizable value, through comparison to vendor invoices and sales prices; reviewing the documents and other records related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. verifying that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. using data analytics to identify unusual inventory usage characteristics, completing assumption tolerance testing and recalculating the provision in totality. Allowance for Credit Losses: (Refer to Note no. 3.1(ii)(f) & Note No.59 to the Notes to the Standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures to test the effectiveness of controls over allowances for credit loss includes the following: The Company applies the ‘simplified approach which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the trade receivables. The Company uses historical default rates to determine impairment loss on the portfolio of trade receivables adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions of its customers, their industry and geography of operations. At every reporting date these historical default rates are reviewed and changes in the forward-looking estimates are analysed. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company also considers other related information for its customers, including credit periods, to estimate the probability of default in future and has considered estimates of possible effects from any uncertain events/litigations etc. The Management has exercised significant judgement in estimating the allowance for credit losses making it a key audit matter. Trade Receivables ageing report as on balance sheet date Development of the expected credit model for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions. Completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default Status of recovery of trade receivables as on the report date out of the total outstanding as at March 31, 2024 Verification of computation of the allowance for credit losses Testing the arithmetical accuracy and computation of the allowance prepared by the Management. Testing the allowance for credit loss through alternate scenarios, including profiling of customers based on their attributes with various sensitivities around the assumptions and reviewing the possible effects of any uncertain events/ litigations to validate the Management estimates.

Other Information:

The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis and Corporate Governance Report-- other than the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

The Chairmans Statement, Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis and Corporate

Governance Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. When we read these reports, if we conclude that the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income/loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the standalone financial statements by the Board of Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, (hereinafter referred to as the "Order") and on the basis of such checks of the books of accounts and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A hereto, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Rules issued thereon.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has reviewed all its pending litigations and proceedings and disclosed the contingent liabilities in its financial statements. The Company does not expect the outcome of these proceedings to have a material impact on its financial position. (refer Note No.52 for details on contingent liabilities) ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("lntermediaries"), with the understanding that the lntermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given by management under the above sub-clauses contain any material mis-statement.

(i) The Company has not declared/ paid any dividend in the current year. Accordingly, reporting on matters specified in sub-clause (iii) of Rule 11 (e) is not applicable.

(j) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of inventory records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all material and relevant transactions recorded in the software except in the case of the software in which inventory records are maintained. Also, based on our testing of the accounting software where the audit trail facility was enabled, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Suditi Industries Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment except for those under installation. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of land and building comprising of the Right-to-Use Assets disclosed in the standalone financial statements are not held in the name of the Company. The details are as follows:

Particulars As at 31st March 2024 As at 31st March 2023 ( in lakhs) ( in lakhs) Right of use assets Land & Buildings Balance at the beginning of the year 790.31 0 Additions for the year 0 838.53 Amortisation charge for the year (172.14) (48.22) Balance at the end of the year 618.17 790.31

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right-of use of assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Hence, para 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories of the company have been physically verified at intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does have any working capital dues outstanding during the year.

iii. (a) The Company has provided interest free loans (excluding loans to employees) during the year to its wholly owned subsidiary details of which are given below :

Sr.No Particulars Loan Amounts (Rs. In lakhs) 1. Aggregate Amount granted/provided during the year to wholly owned subsidiary 127.66 Balance Outstanding as at Balance sheet date 127.66

No other guarantees, any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any other companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties were given during the year. (b) The above mentioned Loans given during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c ) The Company has granted loans /advance which are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loans. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest, wherever applicable, has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below). (d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans/, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the Company has not demanded such loans. (e) None of the loans given by the Company have fallen due during the year as the Company has not demanded such loans and advance in nature of loan. (f) Above mentioned loans in clause (iii) (a) granted by the Company are repayable on demand.

iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made and has not provided any loans, guarantees, and security as per the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v) During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the Public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under as also the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi) According to the information & explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the Maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for products manufactures by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There were no dues outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the books of accounts and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, as at 31st March 2024, the following are the particulars of dues that have not been deposited on account of dispute:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Financial year to which the amount relates Excise Act, 1958 Excise 30.84 Excise Tribunal 2013-14 Excise Act, 1958 Excise 1.25 Excise Tribunal 2002-03 Navi Mumbai Local Body Tax LBT 41.51 LBT Assessing Officer Navi Mumbai municipal Corporation 2014-15

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any Bank or financial institution or Government or Government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian According Standards. (Refer to Note no. 49 to the financial statements).

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order which covers Non-Banking Financial

Companies (NBFCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order which requires comments on conduct of activities with valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) is not applicable. (c)The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c ) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee not any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects in connection with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund as specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note no.55 to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note no. 55 to the financial statements.

xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Suditi Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, both issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.