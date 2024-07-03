SectorTextiles
Open₹47.5
Prev. Close₹48.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.92
Day's High₹47.5
Day's Low₹47.5
52 Week's High₹54.71
52 Week's Low₹11.65
Book Value₹-0.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.37
26.37
17.55
17.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.29
-12.56
-19.77
9.19
Net Worth
2.08
13.81
-2.22
26.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.56
95.73
97.71
104.77
yoy growth (%)
-47.18
-2.02
-6.73
30.09
Raw materials
-34.78
-55.99
-53.13
-40.15
As % of sales
68.8
58.48
54.37
38.31
Employee costs
-3.87
-7.12
-7.69
-7.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-15.14
0.2
4.86
3.64
Depreciation
-1.56
-2.06
-1.5
-1.78
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.18
-1.47
-1.46
Working capital
-8.02
19
0.55
6.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.18
-2.02
-6.73
30.09
Op profit growth
-261.18
-38.35
14.56
17.03
EBIT growth
-357.06
-47.29
18.58
16.6
Net profit growth
-81,341.42
-99.44
54.94
48.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
67.71
102.78
103.28
50.13
94.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.71
102.78
103.28
50.13
94.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.78
13.74
0.86
0.31
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pawan Agarwal.
Independent Director
Vivek Gangwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rajagopal Raja Chinraj
Independent Director
Krina Gala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHWETA GUPTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suditi Industries Ltd
Summary
Suditi Industries Limited (Earlier known as Suditi Hosiery Processors Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 12, 1991. As a result, the name of Company was changed to Suditi Industries Limited effective on 21 October, 1994. The Company manufactures 100% cotton knitted fabric and Polar fleece fabric. The Company is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and retail sector.The company produces processed and finished fabric. SIL has also set up a knitting division with an investment of Rs 31 cr with financial assistance from IDBI. The project commissioning was delayed by six months coupled with initial teething troubles at the plant. The capacity of the project has been further increased with the addition of eighteen sets of machines in Jan.96. The company has entered into a MoU with DXB Knits, Dubai, to buy back at least 75% of the production. The company proposes to undertake further expansion of the existing processing and knitting capacities in 1996-97, by investing around Rs 40 cr.In 1994-95, the company fulfilled the export obligation of Rs 17.10 cr undertaken under the EPCG scheme. On the basis of its export performance, the company was awarded the status of an Export House in Jun.95. In 1996-97 the company undertook an expansion programme of Fabrics with the total project cost estimated to be Rs 30.75 crores. It was part financed by a term loan from IDBI of Rs 18.50 crores. The project
Read More
The Suditi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suditi Industries Ltd is ₹125.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suditi Industries Ltd is 0 and -316.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suditi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suditi Industries Ltd is ₹11.65 and ₹54.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suditi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.95%, 3 Years at 29.24%, 1 Year at 210.64%, 6 Month at 247.13%, 3 Month at 119.67% and 1 Month at 58.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.