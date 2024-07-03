Summary

Suditi Industries Limited (Earlier known as Suditi Hosiery Processors Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 12, 1991. As a result, the name of Company was changed to Suditi Industries Limited effective on 21 October, 1994. The Company manufactures 100% cotton knitted fabric and Polar fleece fabric. The Company is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and retail sector.The company produces processed and finished fabric. SIL has also set up a knitting division with an investment of Rs 31 cr with financial assistance from IDBI. The project commissioning was delayed by six months coupled with initial teething troubles at the plant. The capacity of the project has been further increased with the addition of eighteen sets of machines in Jan.96. The company has entered into a MoU with DXB Knits, Dubai, to buy back at least 75% of the production. The company proposes to undertake further expansion of the existing processing and knitting capacities in 1996-97, by investing around Rs 40 cr.In 1994-95, the company fulfilled the export obligation of Rs 17.10 cr undertaken under the EPCG scheme. On the basis of its export performance, the company was awarded the status of an Export House in Jun.95. In 1996-97 the company undertook an expansion programme of Fabrics with the total project cost estimated to be Rs 30.75 crores. It was part financed by a term loan from IDBI of Rs 18.50 crores. The project

