iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suditi Industries Ltd Share Price

47.5
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.5
  • Day's High47.5
  • 52 Wk High54.71
  • Prev. Close48.46
  • Day's Low47.5
  • 52 Wk Low 11.65
  • Turnover (lac)8.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suditi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

47.5

Prev. Close

48.46

Turnover(Lac.)

8.92

Day's High

47.5

Day's Low

47.5

52 Week's High

54.71

52 Week's Low

11.65

Book Value

-0.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suditi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Suditi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Suditi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Suditi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.37

26.37

17.55

17.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.29

-12.56

-19.77

9.19

Net Worth

2.08

13.81

-2.22

26.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.56

95.73

97.71

104.77

yoy growth (%)

-47.18

-2.02

-6.73

30.09

Raw materials

-34.78

-55.99

-53.13

-40.15

As % of sales

68.8

58.48

54.37

38.31

Employee costs

-3.87

-7.12

-7.69

-7.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.14

0.2

4.86

3.64

Depreciation

-1.56

-2.06

-1.5

-1.78

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.18

-1.47

-1.46

Working capital

-8.02

19

0.55

6.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.18

-2.02

-6.73

30.09

Op profit growth

-261.18

-38.35

14.56

17.03

EBIT growth

-357.06

-47.29

18.58

16.6

Net profit growth

-81,341.42

-99.44

54.94

48.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

67.71

102.78

103.28

50.13

94.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.71

102.78

103.28

50.13

94.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.78

13.74

0.86

0.31

0.64

View Annually Results

Suditi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suditi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pawan Agarwal.

Independent Director

Vivek Gangwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rajagopal Raja Chinraj

Independent Director

Krina Gala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHWETA GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suditi Industries Ltd

Summary

Suditi Industries Limited (Earlier known as Suditi Hosiery Processors Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 12, 1991. As a result, the name of Company was changed to Suditi Industries Limited effective on 21 October, 1994. The Company manufactures 100% cotton knitted fabric and Polar fleece fabric. The Company is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and retail sector.The company produces processed and finished fabric. SIL has also set up a knitting division with an investment of Rs 31 cr with financial assistance from IDBI. The project commissioning was delayed by six months coupled with initial teething troubles at the plant. The capacity of the project has been further increased with the addition of eighteen sets of machines in Jan.96. The company has entered into a MoU with DXB Knits, Dubai, to buy back at least 75% of the production. The company proposes to undertake further expansion of the existing processing and knitting capacities in 1996-97, by investing around Rs 40 cr.In 1994-95, the company fulfilled the export obligation of Rs 17.10 cr undertaken under the EPCG scheme. On the basis of its export performance, the company was awarded the status of an Export House in Jun.95. In 1996-97 the company undertook an expansion programme of Fabrics with the total project cost estimated to be Rs 30.75 crores. It was part financed by a term loan from IDBI of Rs 18.50 crores. The project
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suditi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Suditi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suditi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suditi Industries Ltd is ₹125.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suditi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suditi Industries Ltd is 0 and -316.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suditi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suditi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suditi Industries Ltd is ₹11.65 and ₹54.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suditi Industries Ltd?

Suditi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.95%, 3 Years at 29.24%, 1 Year at 210.64%, 6 Month at 247.13%, 3 Month at 119.67% and 1 Month at 58.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suditi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suditi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Suditi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.