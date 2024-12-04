Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and all other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday December 04 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments comprising of Equity Shares Convertible or Non-convertible Securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required. Outcome of the Board meeting held on Wednesday, 04th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly refer the attached file for the subject captioned above. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and all other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday October 15 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments comprising of Equity Shares Convertible or Non-convertible Securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required. This is for your information and record. In continuation of our intimation dated 10th October 2024, this is to inform to the exchange that due to unavailability of Directors, Board meeting has been cancelled. The next date of the meeting of the Board of Directors, for considering fund raising, will be informed separately with a fresh notice. Further, as per Companys Code of Conduct for PIT, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours after this announcement for cancellation of Board Meeting. Kindly consider and take the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Please refer attached file (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following transactions: Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results and statements of the Company for the Quarter ended June 302024 together with Auditors Report thereon; Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting held today along with the financial results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

SUDITI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following transactions: Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results and statements of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon; Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The trading window for trading in the securities of the Company had already been closed from Monday April 01 2024 for all insiders/designated persons and the same shall open 48 hours after declaration of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. This is for the information of the members and exchanges. The Board of Directors in their meeting considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 respectively together with Auditor Report thereon. 2. Appointment of Ms. Seeta Chandanlal Shah as aChief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2024 3. Appointment of M/s Mitesh J Shah & Associates, as a secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 4. Appointment of M/s Shambhu Gupta & Co., as an Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. Meeting commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 06.30 p.m. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Ms. Seeta Chandanlal Shah as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. Mitesh J. Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. Shambhu Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.. Meeting commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded on 06.30 p.m. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and oblige Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The appointment of M/s. Mitesh J. Shah & Associates, practicing company secretaries (membership no. 10070) as the secretarial auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 which is approved and recommended by the Audit Committee. The details as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith. 2. The appointment of M/s. Shambhu Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 007234C) as the internal auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 which is approved and recommended by the Audit Committee. The details as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith The meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded on 3.30 p.m

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024