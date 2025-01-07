Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.56
95.73
97.71
104.77
yoy growth (%)
-47.18
-2.02
-6.73
30.09
Raw materials
-34.78
-55.99
-53.13
-40.15
As % of sales
68.8
58.48
54.37
38.31
Employee costs
-3.87
-7.12
-7.69
-7.27
As % of sales
7.65
7.44
7.87
6.93
Other costs
-20.95
-27
-27.77
-49.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.43
28.2
28.42
47.15
Operating profit
-9.05
5.61
9.1
7.95
OPM
-17.9
5.86
9.32
7.58
Depreciation
-1.56
-2.06
-1.5
-1.78
Interest expense
-4.61
-3.89
-2.91
-2.9
Other income
0.08
0.54
0.17
0.39
Profit before tax
-15.14
0.2
4.86
3.64
Taxes
-0.03
-0.18
-1.47
-1.46
Tax rate
0.24
-90.76
-30.37
-40.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.18
0.01
3.38
2.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-15.18
0.01
3.38
2.18
yoy growth (%)
-81,341.42
-99.44
54.94
48.93
NPM
-30.02
0.01
3.46
2.08
