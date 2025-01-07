iifl-logo-icon 1
Suditi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.56

95.73

97.71

104.77

yoy growth (%)

-47.18

-2.02

-6.73

30.09

Raw materials

-34.78

-55.99

-53.13

-40.15

As % of sales

68.8

58.48

54.37

38.31

Employee costs

-3.87

-7.12

-7.69

-7.27

As % of sales

7.65

7.44

7.87

6.93

Other costs

-20.95

-27

-27.77

-49.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.43

28.2

28.42

47.15

Operating profit

-9.05

5.61

9.1

7.95

OPM

-17.9

5.86

9.32

7.58

Depreciation

-1.56

-2.06

-1.5

-1.78

Interest expense

-4.61

-3.89

-2.91

-2.9

Other income

0.08

0.54

0.17

0.39

Profit before tax

-15.14

0.2

4.86

3.64

Taxes

-0.03

-0.18

-1.47

-1.46

Tax rate

0.24

-90.76

-30.37

-40.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.18

0.01

3.38

2.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-15.18

0.01

3.38

2.18

yoy growth (%)

-81,341.42

-99.44

54.94

48.93

NPM

-30.02

0.01

3.46

2.08

