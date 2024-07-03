Suditi Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
20.75
14.6
12.23
16.63
19.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.75
14.6
12.23
16.63
19.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.05
0.07
4.35
0.08
0.27
Total Income
21.8
14.67
16.58
16.71
19.69
Total Expenditure
20.72
16.22
19.22
17.72
22.99
PBIDT
1.08
-1.55
-2.64
-1.01
-3.29
Interest
0.12
0.18
1.2
0.32
0.47
PBDT
0.96
-1.73
-3.84
-1.33
-3.77
Depreciation
0.69
0.66
0.68
0.68
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.11
0.34
-0.14
-0.11
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
0.38
-2.73
-4.38
-1.9
-4.31
Minority Interest After NP
0.22
-0.16
0.24
-0.05
-0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.16
-2.57
-4.39
-2.01
-4.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.16
-2.57
-4.39
-2.01
-4.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
-1.04
-1.52
-0.78
-1.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.37
26.37
26.37
26.37
26.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.2
-10.61
-21.58
-6.07
-16.94
PBDTM(%)
4.62
-11.84
-31.39
-7.99
-19.41
PATM(%)
1.83
-18.69
-35.81
-11.42
-22.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.