Suditi Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

46.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

20.75

14.6

12.23

16.63

19.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.75

14.6

12.23

16.63

19.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.05

0.07

4.35

0.08

0.27

Total Income

21.8

14.67

16.58

16.71

19.69

Total Expenditure

20.72

16.22

19.22

17.72

22.99

PBIDT

1.08

-1.55

-2.64

-1.01

-3.29

Interest

0.12

0.18

1.2

0.32

0.47

PBDT

0.96

-1.73

-3.84

-1.33

-3.77

Depreciation

0.69

0.66

0.68

0.68

0.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.11

0.34

-0.14

-0.11

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

0.38

-2.73

-4.38

-1.9

-4.31

Minority Interest After NP

0.22

-0.16

0.24

-0.05

-0.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.16

-2.57

-4.39

-2.01

-4.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.16

-2.57

-4.39

-2.01

-4.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.14

-1.04

-1.52

-0.78

-1.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.37

26.37

26.37

26.37

26.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.2

-10.61

-21.58

-6.07

-16.94

PBDTM(%)

4.62

-11.84

-31.39

-7.99

-19.41

PATM(%)

1.83

-18.69

-35.81

-11.42

-22.19

Suditi Industrie: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suditi Industries Ltd

